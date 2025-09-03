Luxshare Precision Announces 2025 Interim Results, IPO in Hong Kong Further Expands Global Competitiveness

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2025 - Luxshare Precision (002475.SZ) released its 2025 Interim Report at the end of last month. Under the complex and ever-changing global economic environment, the company still maintained a steady growth. The report shows that the company achieved growth in both revenue and profit in the first half of the year: operating income reached RMB 124.503 billion, a year-on-year increase of 20.18%; net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 6.644 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.13%; basic earnings per share were RMB 0.92. Luxshare Precision also issued a performance forecast for the third quarter of 2025, anticipating a 20%-25% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first three quarters of the year. The report stated that the company will accelerate its diversified business strategy deployment, continuously increasing R&D investment and market penetration in cutting-edge fields such as AI intelligent terminals, optoelectronic high-speed interconnection products, and automotive intelligent electronics.



The three major business sectors grew in coordination, all achieving year-on-year increases.



Nowadays, Luxshare Precision has established a strategic framework for the coordinated development of its three major business segments: Consumer Electronics, Communications and Data Center, and Automotive Electronics.



The consumer electronics segment, serving as the company's revenue foundation, performed steadily. It achieved income of RMB 97.799 billion in the first half of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 14.32%. As the consumer electronics industry enters a new innovation cycle driven by AI, Luxshare Precision has successfully introduced multiple new product projects and continues to deepen cooperation with customers in emerging fields, such as AR/VR, consumer-grade 3D printing and robotics. On July 19, the Luxshare Robotics Headquarters Base project commenced construction, aiming to put into operation by the end of 2025. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate an annual output value of RMB 10 billion.



The communications and data center sector achieved revenue of RMB 11.098 billion in the first half, a year-on-year increase of 48.65%. The company possesses deep technological accumulation in data centers, providing customers with products and services ranging from high-speed copper cable interconnection (DAC/ACC, etc.), high-speed backplane connectors to high-speed optical modules, and integrated “copper, optical, electrical, thermal” solutions. Currently, multiple high-speed, high-value-added products from Luxshare Precision are being delivered in batches.



The automotive electronics also performed well, achieving income of RMB 8.658 billion, a significant year-on-year increase of 82.07%. The Tier 1 automotive business has gained recognition from multiple global mainstream automakers. Currently, the automotive business is in a rapid development phase, having established vertical integration capabilities from key automotive components to functional modules and system integration. Its product portfolio continues to enrich, and the customer base is continuously expanding.



Strategic acquisitions of two companies in the first half of the year to enhance diversified deployment



In the first half of the year, through a series of strategic acquisitions, Luxshare Precision continued to strengthen its technological capabilities and market position. At the beginning of the year, Luxshare Precision announced the acquisition of all shares in certain subsidiaries of Wingtech Technology. Through this acquisition, Luxshare Precision can expand its ODM scale and competitiveness. Leveraging Wingtech's over 20% market share in the global mobile phone ODM market, it can provide vertical integrated ODM services to leading downstream brands, such as Samsung and Xiaomi. In July, Luxshare Precision's Singapore subsidiary completed the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in Leoni AG£¬the century-old German automotive wiring harness company. Along with 100% ownership of its wholly-owned subsidiary Leoni K. Leoni's global production bases will provide localized production capacity support, enabling Luxshare Precision to effectively enter the supply chains of global top-tier automakers.



Submitting Hong Kong IPO application to ride the tailwind of international capital markets



Notably, Luxshare Precision officially submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 18, 2025, marking a key step in its international strategic expansion. The Hong Kong IPO is expected to enable the company leverage the power of international capital markets to further enhance its global production capacity layout.



According to Frost & Sullivan, Luxshare Precision ranks fourth globally and first in mainland China in the Precision Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions (PIMS) industry, with leading positions in all its major business sectors, including Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, and Communications & Data Centers. Among global PIMS providers, Luxshare Precision possesses the most comprehensive and diversified product portfolio. Through its continuous outstanding performance, the company was awarded “Fortune Global 500” for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025. The company plans to use the raised funds to expand production capacity and upgrade existing production bases, invest in technological R&D, and high-quality targets in upstream/downstream or related industries. As globalization and intelligent transformation continue to advance, Luxshare Precision is expected to create greater value for global customers through multiple business sectors and global operations.





