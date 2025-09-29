JDT confident ahead of ACLE clash with Japan’s Machida Zelvia

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM remain optimistic ahead of their Asian Football Confederation Champions League Elite 2025-26 East Zone group-stage clash against Japan’s Machida Zelvia FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tomorrow.

JDT head coach Xisco Munoz said their main aim for tomorrow’s game is to stay focused on delivering their best performance after losing 2-1 to Thailand’s Buriram United in their opening tie.

“We will try our level best,“ Munoz told the pre-match press conference here today.

He said this when asked about the Southern Tigers’ preparations after three of their players were suspended by FIFA from all football-related activities for alleged forgery of documentation.

Munoz reiterated the importance of JDT’s squad depth in overcoming this setback and insisted morale in the camp remains high.

“It’s important to have control in different parts, especially in midfield,“ he added.

Defender Shane Lowry acknowledged the challenge but stressed the team’s determination to rise to the occasion.

“Everyone in the squad wants to play,“ Lowry said.

He noted that training has been good and morale remains strong despite the difficult challenge ahead.

“We know it’s going to be difficult because the Japanese League is one of the best in Asia,“ he added.

Lowry emphasized that these are the games they want to play to test themselves at the highest level.

Machida Zelvia head coach Go Kuroda said his men are eager to embrace their ACL debut and impose their style of play.

“First of all, this is the first time FC Machida Zelvia are playing in the ACL,“ Kuroda said.

He expressed confidence in his team’s defensive strength and noted they have one of the best defensive records in the J.League.

Defender Yuta Nakayama echoed his coach’s optimism and called on his teammates to make the most of the opportunity.

“As the manager said, this is our ACLE debut,“ Nakayama said.

He confirmed the team is really excited to play and will fight strongly to take home all three points. – Bernama