Sarawak police arrest two men, seize drugs and assets worth RM1.23 million

KUCHING: Sarawak police have arrested two men and seized 20.6 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth RM783,218 in two separate raids in Serian and Kuching.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah detailed the first raid conducted at about 2.45 pm on Sept 24 by the roadside at KM1 ICQS, Jalan Tebedu-Serian.

An 18-year-old man was arrested along with the drugs during this initial operation.

In a follow-up operation, police arrested another suspect aged 63 at about 5.50 pm on Sept 25 at an apartment in Jalan Tun Jugah here.

Various assets including cash, jewellery, luxury watches and a car were seized from the second suspect, with a total value of RM448,272.71.

The total value of the drug seizure and asset confiscation is estimated at RM1.23 million.

Mohamad Zainal stated the drugs seized are sufficient for more than 103,000 addicts.

The syndicate is believed to have been active since early last year with a modus operandi of sourcing supplies from Peninsular Malaysia before smuggling them into Sarawak.

The syndicate also offered a payment of RM5,000 as delivery fees to couriers.

Mohamad Zainal confirmed the first suspect tested negative for drugs while the second tested positive and has a prior criminal record.

Both suspects have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days each.

The first suspect is remanded from Sept 25 to Oct 2 while the second is remanded from Sept 26 to Oct 3.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. – Bernama