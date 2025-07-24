Madame Tussauds Unveils 13 New Taylor Swift Figures in Historic Global Launch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - In news that’s sure to make every Swiftie’s wildest dreams come true, global entertainment brand Madame Tussauds today unveils its biggest figure launch to date, creating not one, but 13 brand new Taylor Swift wax figures. The figures, launching in 13 cities across four continents, will make guests feel as if they’ve stepped on stage at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

This simultaneous multi-figure launch is the most ambitious in Madame Tussauds’ 250-year history, reflecting Taylor Swift’s standing as one of the most influential and enduring artists of the 21st century. The trailblazing star recently wrapped her record-breaking Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour – selling-out 149 dates across five continents – and now Madame Tussauds marks this legacy by immortalising iconic moments from the historic tour for fans around the world.

Laura Sheard, Global Brand Director at Madame Tussauds, said: “Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse. Madame Tussauds has a centuries-old legacy of holding a mirror up to the world of fame, immortalising the profiles that are making an imprint on the day’s culture. Taylor Swift’s influence spans music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy. The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalise with 13 figures – Taylor’s lucky number – across four continents to ensure we’re reaching as many fans as possible. We just know they are going to love it as much as we do.”

A team of more than 40 highly skilled Madame Tussauds artists has been working tirelessly for 14 months on the exciting project, which features each of the 13 figures dressed in a unique fan-favourite look from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Images and footage released today reveal the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong figure celebrates the folklore era in show-stopping style.

Featuring dramatic split sleeves and leaf detailing embellishment, the new figure is dressed in a flowing green Alberta Ferretti dress, specially created by the designer for Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. The look is finished with green lace up boots and bespoke microphone created by Rebel Stage Gear UK, the specialist customisation company behind the original microphones Taylor used during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Danielle Cullen, Madame Tussauds’ Senior Figure Stylist said: “This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds’ 250-year history which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift. We’re honoured to have worked closely with fashion houses like Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti and Etro to recreate some of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’s most iconic looks – many of which will have special significance to the cities the 13 new figures will call home. It feels a fitting celebration to give Swifties the chance to commemorate moments from this once-in-a-generation tour in a way that only Madame Tussauds can.”

Today’s launch marks the biggest undertaking by Madame Tussauds since unveiling seven Harry Styles figures in 2023 and eight Lady Gaga figures in 2011. Rolling out across the world-famous entertainment brand’s global estate, the new figures will appear in the Amsterdam, Berlin, Blackpool, Budapest, Hollywood, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, London, Nashville, New York, Orlando and Sydney attractions, with a touring figure kicking off its residency in Shanghai.

Following today’s iconic unveiling, fans will be able to visit Madame Tussauds Hong Kong’s new Taylor Swift wax figure at the attraction from 24 July 2025. Keep an eye out on Madame Tussauds’ social channels for more news on this historic launch.

