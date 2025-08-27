Gig Workers Bill 2025 to be tabled for second reading tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gig Workers Bill 2025 will be tabled for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow according to Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

This legislation aims to provide protection and recognise the role of workers within the gig economy sector.

Sim confirmed the government remains committed to proceeding despite calls from some quarters to postpone the tabling.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding the welfare of approximately 1.2 million gig workers across the country.

“It was not easy to get to this stage, we have waited for years,” Sim stated when met after receiving a memorandum at Parliament.

He added “I do not want to delay it, because the government is ready.”

Sim described the bill as a matter of people’s welfare rather than a political issue.

He urged all gig workers to support the proposed legislation.

The Land Public Transport Transformation Association handed over a memorandum expressing their support for the bill.

TPAD president M Nathan presented the document with participation from about 150 members.

The gathering at Parliament today followed the bill’s first reading on Monday.

The Gig Workers Bill 2025 will require platform providers to make Socso contribution deductions from every transaction.

It also sets clear terms and conditions in service agreements to protect workers’ rights.

Sim highlighted the law’s importance for ensuring continued welfare protection regardless of future government changes.

TPAD’s memorandum additionally requested a floor price for the e-hailing and p-hailing industries. – Bernama