Tokyo hits record 10 straight days above 35C amid heatwave

TOKYO: The Japanese capital has endured a record 10 consecutive days with temperatures reaching 35C or higher, according to the national weather office.

This marks the longest such streak since official records began in 1875, with Wednesday representing the tenth day of extreme heat.

Scientists attribute the increasing intensity and frequency of global heatwaves to human-caused climate change, with Japan experiencing particularly severe conditions this summer.

The country previously recorded its hottest June and July since data collection started in 1898, with August bringing a new national record of 41.8C in Isesaki.

Northern regions faced contrasting weather as Toyotomi town received over a month’s average August rainfall within just 12 hours on Tuesday.

Western Yamaguchi prefecture issued evacuation advisories for nearly 400 households in Hagi City due to heightened landslide risks.

Japanese authorities continue urging residents to use air-conditioned spaces during peak heat to prevent heatstroke incidents.

Elderly citizens face particular vulnerability in Japan, which has the world’s second-oldest population demographic.

Last week’s heatwave resulted in more than 8,400 hospitalisations and 12 heat-related deaths nationwide.

Japan’s summer last year matched 2023 as the joint hottest on record, followed by the warmest autumn in 126 years.

Climate experts note that warmer temperatures are causing cherry trees to bloom earlier or incompletely due to insufficient winter chilling.

Mount Fuji’s iconic snowcap appeared in early November last year, significantly later than the typical early October appearance.

Global warming patterns show Europe warming fastest per decade since 1990, followed closely by Asia according to NOAA data.

The United Nations recently warned that rising temperatures increasingly affect worker health and productivity worldwide.

Manual labourers in agriculture, construction and fisheries face the greatest risks from heat exposure.

Worker productivity decreases by 2-3% for every degree above 20C, according to UN health and climate agencies.

Heat-related health impacts include heatstroke, dehydration, kidney dysfunction and neurological disorders. – AFP