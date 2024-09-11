$!Malaysian Shopee Live Sellers Achieve 6.5X Sales Uplift on 9.9 Super Shopping Day

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2024 - Shopee Live has become an essential tool for Malaysian sellers, driving over 6.5X more sales this 9.9 Super Shopping Day compared to a typical day. This surge was fueled by a significant increase in new user traffic and extended engagement times, as more users tuned in for interactive live streams and exclusive discounts. By deeply engaging users, Shopee Live transforms the shopping experience and delivers tangible results for sellers.

In addition to boosting sales, Shopee Live also played a pivotal role in amplifying engagement during the campaign, attracting nearly 100 million user interactions through entertaining hosts, game shows, and exclusive deals. This level of interaction underscores Shopee Live’s power in connecting sellers with a highly engaged audience, growing sales through dynamic and immersive shopping experiences. Among the top Shopee Live sellers, ELGINI Apparel, Momohouse, HYGR, Hollywood Motorsport and KL Pharmacy stood out based on the number of orders.

Malaysian sellers who participated in 9.9 for the first time saw their sales increase tenfold when compared to an average day. This rise underscores Shopee’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and empowering them to reach a wider audience, increase sales, and achieve significant growth in the digital marketplace.

“This 9.9, Shopee saw local entrepreneurs generate over 4X increase in sales, propelled by strong demand across various categories. Health & Beauty, Home & Living, and Groceries & Pets emerged as the top performers, with popular items including foundation makeup, stainless steel thermoses, Muslimah jerseys, power banks, and skincare masks. These trends highlight the diverse shopping preferences of Malaysian consumers,” shared Ming Kit Tan, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia.

While the Klang Valley remains a key market, Shopee is encouraged by the growing participation from other regions. Based on order volume, the top five cities outside of Klang Valley this 9.9 Super Shopping Day were Johor Bahru, Kinta, Seremban, Kuantan, and Melaka Tengah. This widespread engagement reflects the platform’s commitment to helping local businesses expand their reach nationwide.

Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day has demonstrated its ability to empower local businesses and drive sales growth. Shopee remains dedicated to empowering local sellers and fostering a thriving e-commerce ecosystem in Malaysia.

