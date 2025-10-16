Malaysians Shop Local and Save RM520 Million During Shopee 10.10, as Homegrown Brands Record 6X Order Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 – Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival proved that Malaysians are not just shopping smarter, but also shopping local. This year’s celebration, anchored under Shopee Rai Lokal, spotlighted Malaysia’s favourite homegrown brands, giving them a powerful stage to grow while continuing Shopee’s Lagi Murah promise of unbeatable prices and value for all.

Local brands in the spotlight

Compared to a normal day, brands participating in the campaign recorded up to 6X order growth, with new local brands such as Beautik leading the charge. The surge reflected Malaysians’ growing enthusiasm to support homegrown entrepreneurs and authentic local products.

Top-performing categories included Health & Beauty, Home & Living, and Automotive, underscoring the strength and diversity of Malaysia’s local marketplace.

Lagi Murah, Lagi Cepat powers local seller growth

Staying true to its Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat commitment, Shopee helped Malaysians save over RM520 million during the 10.10 Brand’s Festival. Shoppers’ top searches range from electronics and women’s accessories, highlighting a growing appetite for both quality of living and style.

During the 10.10 Brands Festival, 13X more items were shipped out within 24 hours compared to 2024. Shopee’s commitment to Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat did more than benefit shoppers, it ignited record sales for local sellers, many of whom achieved their best-ever campaign performance.

Zaitun Beauty, a local personal care and cosmetic brand, achieved significant growth during the campaign. “This campaign has been a truly rewarding journey for us, made possible through the steadfast support from Shopee. Our orders grew by over 300% on 10.10 compared to a normal day! Shopee enabled us to deepen our connection with consumers and reach new audiences who share our passion,” shared a representative from Zaitun Beauty.

Through Shopee Rai Lokal, the platform continues to champion authentic Malaysian products and the passionate people behind them. This long-term commitment extends across Shopee’s ecosystem — from livestreaming and short-form video to affiliate marketing — giving local brands multiple pathways to build visibility, trust, and sustainable growth.

Shopee Live connects Malaysians to local brands in real time

Shopee Live proved to be the heartbeat of 10.10, where new local sellers achieved more than 19X higher sales than on a normal day, engaging Malaysians through exclusive product drops, unbeatable discounts, and interactive entertainment.

Shoppers collectively unlocked RM77 million in savings through livestream-exclusive vouchers and promotions, turning each broadcast into a win-win experience for both buyers and sellers. Engagement also soared, with 300 million views recorded on 10 October alone, demonstrating how Malaysians are embracing livestream shopping as a way to connect directly with their favourite local brands.

Dr. Cardin, a local footwear brand, experienced significant growth through Shopee Live during 10.10. “Livestreaming truly transformed our 10.10 performance. By connecting directly with shoppers through Shopee Live, we built stronger engagement and immediate trust. Our orders jumped by 165%, climbing from just over 700 in the days before the campaign to more than 1,800 during 10.10. Real-time interaction made all the difference - viewers turned into buyers instantly!” shared a representative from Dr. Cardin.

Shopee Video inspires confident purchases and real results

Shopee Video continued to redefine how Malaysians discover local products, blending entertainment with authentic recommendations from affiliates and content creators. Zoe Arisah, a local Muslimah fashion brand, achieved tremendous success utilising the platform during 10.10. “Shopee Video gave our brand a big visibility boost this 10.10. Short, engaging videos helped showcase our products in an authentic way, capturing more attention across the app. Our average daily orders experienced a 150% increase, proving how impactful video content can be in driving discovery and conversions,” shared brand representative, Ms. Bee Leng.

Affiliates played a crucial role in helping local brands gain visibility and drive conversion during 10.10, contributing to up to 17X order growth for new local brands featured through Shopee Video. Through engaging storytelling with real-life product experiences, affiliates helped shoppers discover homegrown favourites and shop with confidence.

Malaysians also saved over RM37 million through Shopee Video-exclusive deals, reinforcing how content-driven commerce continues to fuel discovery, authenticity, and measurable growth for local entrepreneurs nationwide.

Shopee solidifies its vision to support local entrepreneurs

“Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival reflects our ongoing mission to uplift local businesses and create value for every Malaysian,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia. “Whether through Lagi Murah savings, Lagi Cepat shipments, or the visibility gained from Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and our affiliates, we’re enabling local brands to thrive while helping Malaysians shop with confidence and pride.”

