$!McCain Foods Revolutionises Food Delivery Standards with the Launch of SureCrisp Max™

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - McCain Foods, a world leader in prepared potatoes, today unveiled the McCain SureCrisp Max™ at FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 in Singapore. This product addresses the evolving needs of the foodservice industry, delivering unmatched crispiness, extended hold time and consistent quality – reinforcing McCain’s leadership position as a trusted partner for modern dining solutions.

The original McCain SureCrisp range is known for its exceptional taste, texture, and crispness that lasts up to 30 minutes - ideal for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery. Building on this success, McCain SureCrisp Max™ features a unique battered coating that enhances flavour, appearance, and crispiness, delivering consistent quality across all dining formats.

A New Benchmark in Fries Innovation

McCain SureCrisp Max™ features proprietary coating technology that delivers maximum crispiness for up to 30 minutes, helping operators serve consistently excellent quality across dine-in and delivery.

“In today’s competitive foodservice landscape, operators require more than our quality products – they need a trusted partner who can offer consistency, innovation, and value,“ said Pablo Melo, Managing Director, Japan, Korea, South East Asia & Taiwan, McCain Foods. “McCain is dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions that help our partners thrive.”

As a key exhibitor at FHA-Food & Beverage 2025, McCain Foods showcased its signature products, reflecting the quality trusted by foodservice operators, QSRs, and retailers worldwide.

“FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 is essential for McCain Foods to reaffirm our strong leadership in the food service and QSR sector and show how we continue to evolve alongside our partners,“ said Pierre Danet, Regional President, Asia Pacific and South Africa (APACSA), McCain Foods. “We are grounded in delivering high-quality, performance-driven products and trusted partnerships – values that define who we are and how we help our customers succeed.”

Hashtag: #McCainSureCrispMax #McCainFoods #FHA2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.