$!MDRT appoints first Singaporean as President of global organization’s leadership team

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 4 September 2024 - MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, has appointed Carol Kheng, ChFC, as the 99th President of the association’s Executive Committee. Kheng, a private wealth consultant with Prudential Assurance Company Singapore, will focus on strengthening the global network of MDRT professionals and celebrating member accomplishments as they continue to reach new heights of personal and professional success.

Kheng, a 26-year MDRT member, succeeds 25-year MDRT member Gregory B. Gagne, ChFC, who transitioned to Immediate Past President on September 1. Bringing a fresh perspective on refining the global member experience, Kheng is dedicated to building upon legacies set by past leadership, including Gagne’s impact. In her new role, she sees herself as a representative for all members of the global association and will concentrate on ensuring they have the resources that best meet their needs, while expanding previously established initiatives – including a continued focus on holding purposeful and engaging in-person meetings.

Under Kheng, MDRT will focus on tapping into its international network, allowing members to grow and learn at in-person events, promoting business growth and development. MDRT will continue to prioritize providing value to its global membership and pushing for increased connectivity and engagement.

“Since spearheading Prudential’s MDRT Club in 2005, I’ve witnessed the unparalleled growth members can gain through meaningful member interactions,“ Kheng said. “During my presidency, MDRT will continue to hold spaces for members to network, engage with one another and learn unique, tailored techniques to propel their businesses further.”

With four Court of the Table and three Top of the Table qualifications, Kheng has served in multiple roles on the MDRT Executive Committee since 2022. She previously served as Divisional Vice President for Global Conference Program General Arrangements in 2019 and for MDRT’s Member Resources – Practice Management Division in 2009. Kheng also has served on the Board of Trustees of the MDRT Foundation, for which she is a Diamond Knight.

https://www.mdrt.org/