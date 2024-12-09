Glass Court galore at ACE Malaysia Squash Cup 2024

SQUASH FANS are in for an unforgettable experience as the 2024 ACE Malaysia Squash Cup takes centre stage at the Curve Shopping Mall in Mutiara Damansara.

Organisers ACE Sport and Management Sdn Bhd are bringing the sport closer to the public by setting up a state-of-the-art glass court this November, creating an immersive spectacle for spectators.

The much-anticipated Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Series Bronze-level tournament will run from 12th to 17th November 2024.

Matches will be held at both the Curve, featuring ACE’s new portable glass court, and the Jalan Duta courts for Round 1 matches. Over 100,000 spectators are expected to watch the weekend matches at the mall.

At the launch of the ACE Malaysia Squash Cup 2024, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh emphasised that hosting sports events in shopping malls could boost interest and awareness among young people for sports like squash and encourage them to pursue it competitively.

“Tournaments such as the ACE Malaysia Squash Cup will benefit the nation by offering emerging talents a platform to compete internationally. Such events are crucial for nurturing the next generation of champions,” Yeoh stated.

ACE Sports & Management Lead Promoter, Jadish Kumar, expressed his excitement about the glass court, saying, “This investment adds a new level of glamour and excitement to the tournament. Fans can now experience world-class squash up close, right in the heart of a shopping mall.”

Jadish emphasised the importance of players training and competing in glass courts, especially at high-level tournaments.

“We want to be top in the world, and for our players to excel, we must support them with the best infrastructure and make it accessible to all athletes,” he said.

The 2023 ACE Malaysia Squash Cup, held in Negeri Sembilan, attracted 6,000 spectators to its star-studded event. “We aim to significantly increase this number by promoting squash across the country to expand the pool of players,” he added.

In a major development for Malaysian squash, ACE Sports & Management has partnered with the University of the West of England (UWE) to offer scholarships to young Malaysian professionals. This collaboration provides a pathway to academic qualifications while allowing players to pursue their squash careers at an elite level.

“This partnership with UWE is a game-changer for our young athletes,” said Jadish.

“It gives them the opportunity to train at the highest level while securing their academic futures. We’re committed to developing well-rounded squash players who excel on and off the court,” he said.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between ACE Sports & Management and UWE at the same event, witnessed by YB Hannah Yeoh signalling a major step towards securing an academic pathway for Malaysian squash professionals.

The current top Malaysian players – Ng Eain Yow, Ameeshenraj Chandaran, Yasshmita Jadishkumar, Shamiel Sharulhisam, Darren Rahul, and Pravin Jeeva – are presently training at UWE’s elite squash programme while pursuing academics on various scholarships.

The ACE Malaysia Squash Cup is a collaborative effort with the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM). SRAM President, Gerard Monteiro, expressed his support, saying, “This tournament not only promotes squash in Malaysia but also gives our young athletes a platform to shine on the international stage. The partnership with UWE is a crucial step in ensuring the future success of our players.”

Gerard also applauded the promoters for delivering on their promise to organise numerous PSA tournaments, including satellites and challengers, which have elevated the number of Malaysian squash players with PSA rankings.

ACE’s satellite series, an entry-level PSA event, has paved the way for juniors to transition to professional tournaments, while the multi-level Challenger events have helped players from different tiers accumulate significant points for their world rankings.

“The stepping stone has been set by ACE, and they’ve helped propel our players up the rankings,” Gerard added.

Building on the success of the 2023 ACE Malaysia Cup, ACE has garnered support from global squash organisations, securing the 2024 Asian Zone qualifiers for a spot in the CIB PSA World Championship in Egypt. Gerard anticipates an equally strong field of competitors this year, with registrations underway.

Squash is part of Malaysia’s “Road to Gold” initiative, positioning the sport as a strong contender for the nation’s first Olympic gold medal in LA 2028.

Boustead Properties Chief Executive Officer, Khairul Azizi Ismail noted that while squash is among Malaysia’s best-performing sports, it has yet to reach the masses, with only about 2,000 active competitive players nationwide.

He hopes that the company’s sponsorship of hosting the games at The Curve, a bustling mall in the Klang Valley, will attract more people to watch and try the sport.

“Our goal is to make squash more accessible to the masses and grow the sport’s popularity in Malaysia,“ Khairul said. Boustead Properties, through its Royale Chulan group of hotels, is also the tournament’s official hotel sponsor.

Spectators at The Curve will have the chance to try squash at artificial courts set up at the tournament venue. Social players from the United Kingdom will be on hand to showcase how the game can be enjoyed recreationally.

ACE Sports & Management continues to attract prominent figures from the squash world to Southeast Asia with ongoing satellite and challenger series, World Asia Qualifier, PSA World Tour tournament, and collaborations. Partnering with Cairo-based Faragallah Squash and FS Squash Academy UK, they have organised squash clinics nationwide, bringing Egyptian-style training to Malaysian junior players.

The Bronze-level tournament offers a prize pool of US$103,000 (RM446,462) and will be broadcast on Astro Arena and Squash TV’s online platforms and social media. The tournament will be broadcast to 155 countries with an estimated reach of 376 million viewers.