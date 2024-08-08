$!Melco Style Presents: Na Ying in Macau

Pop Queen of Chinese Music World to Celebrate National Day with Exhilarating Musical Spectacle at Studio City

Ticket Sales Starting on August 19 Melco Style Members to Enjoy Advance Booking with Exclusive Privileges from August 12-18 MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Melco Style announces another much-anticipated musical extravaganza that can’t be missed – Na Ying, the Pop Queen of Chinese Music World will soon be staging at Studio City Event Center on October 5 and 6 with two consecutive incredible immersive musical spectacles of ‘Na Ying in Macau’ in celebration of the National Day with all music enthusiasts. Dubbed as the Pop Queen of Chinese Music World, Na Ying is recognized by her powerful vocal range and bursting with emotional intensity that she delivers in her countless soul-stirring pop music masterpieces penetrating people’s hearts. In skilled renditions of classic hits like “Conquer” which showcased her solid, broad and unique iconic singing technique, her self-written masterpiece “Sad Romance” composed with a perfect combination of lyrics, and many other all-time favourite songs that are highly popular across Asia. Ms. Na Ying said, ‘I am so excited and looking forward to staging at the state-of-the-art Studio City Event Center with top-notch professional audio-visual equipment. In addition to my moving classic songs, I also hope to ignite and uplift the show with energy that encourages all music fans and Melco Style members to smile and strive for a brighter tomorrow. Music is meant to be shared with all music enthusiasts and it’s even more memorable to celebrate together at this special National Day.”

Since the opening of Studio City, Studio City Event Center has welcomed many international superstars to hold solo concerts and has become a performance mecca for the world’s top singers. Among all, the Melco Residency Concert Series launched since last year featuring a star-studded line up of biggest names in the Chinese music world with the collection of Melco limited bespoke live performances were absolutely unprecedented and enjoyed by all audiences. Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President and Property General Manager of Studio City said, ‘While it is near the perfect conclusion of this year’s Melco Residency Concert Series, we are very much looking forward to welcoming Na Ying, the Pop Queen of the Chinese music world to bring all Melco Style members, visitors and citizens an exhilarating musical spectacle in celebrating the remarkable festive occasion of National Day at Studio City. Melco strives to create more and more exciting concerts and top-notch entertainment and cultural experiences for Macau, and it also highlights Melco’s commitment to support the Macau SAR Government in promoting “Tourism+” diversity development.’