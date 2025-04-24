KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to reduce carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon by 2050.

He said the goal is supported by strong policies including the National Climate Change Policy (DPIN) 2.0, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) as well as the implementation of a carbon tax starting next year.

“Last night I joined 16 other Heads of State/Government in a virtual dialogue chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in preparation for #COP30 (30th Conference of the Parties).

“We exchanged views and best practices in addressing climate change while discussing related issues including preparations for the upcoming Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target setting,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia also stressed the importance of global cooperation and fair climate financing, especially for developing countries.

“As the ASEAN 2025 Chair, Malaysia is committed to driving stronger regional climate action, championing a fair and inclusive energy transition and further positioning ASEAN as a hub for green innovation and sustainable investment,” he said.