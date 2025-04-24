KUALA LUMPUR: The special sitting of Dewan Rakyat on May 5 to discuss the impact of the United States (US) actions on the Malaysian economy will be held at the request of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Parliament announced that the business of the special sitting is according to Standing Order 11(3) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders to enable current issues that are urgent and beneficial to the people to be discussed.

It will involve briefings from ministers under Standing Order 14(1)(i) regarding the US action to impose retaliatory tariffs on all imports of the country, its impact on the Malaysian economy, and the government’s response across various ministries and sectors.

This includes coordinating short and medium-term solutions, reviewing certain industrial policies, and long-term planning for the country’s economy in facing the impact of the international trade war.

“The Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat will also allow Honourable Members to seek clarification and provide their views during the briefing session,“ Parliament said in a statement today.

Parliament said the sitting is also expected to provide space for constructive debate and transparent information to the people on the government’s steps in addressing the current global economic challenges.

The live broadcast of the special meeting of the Dewan Rakyat, which will begin at 11 am, can be followed on the official Youtube channel of the Parliament.