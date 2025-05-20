Microsoft Hong Kong and HKSTP join forces to introduce “TechConnect” co-incubation programme to empower global startups growing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2025 - Microsoft Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) announced the launch of “TechConnect”, a 12-month co-incubation programme designed to empower local and global startups seeking to establish and scale their presence in the Hong Kong market. As part of Microsoft Hong Kong’s annual project “HKonnect+”, this collaborative initiative will mainly focus on driving innovation in smart city solutions, particularly within the burgeoning sectors of property technology, marketing technology, and retail solutions. By leveraging the strength and resources of Microsoft Hong Kong and HKSTP, the collaboration aims to provide comprehensive, end-to-end support to promising startups, facilitating their successful entry and growth within Hong Kong’s thriving tech ecosystem.

The collaboration was introduced in an opening ceremony by representatives from Microsoft Hong Kong and HKSTP, which underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the development of cutting-edge technologies in Hong Kong.

Application to the “TechConnect” programme is now opened. Local and overseas startups are encouraged to apply via https://bit.ly/43m2eAz .

Unparalleled benefits for participating startups to pave way for success

The “TechConnect” programme offers a suite of unparalleled benefits designed to accelerate the growth and success of participating startups, which will be supported by the unique resources of Microsoft Hong Kong and HKSTP.

Benefits that are going to be provided by Microsoft Hong Kong shed light on financial and technical support and business matching opportunities, including over HKD$1,100,000 in Microsoft Azure credits, granting startups free access to a wide range of Microsoft tools and exclusive offers, including GitHub Enterprise, Azure OpenAI Service, and VS Code, enabling them to leverage powerful technology for building and scaling their solutions. Participants will also benefit from comprehensive training workshops conducted by industry experts, covering key areas such as business strategy, technology development, and market entry. Ultimately, the programme will culminate in an exclusive DEMO Day, where startups will have the opportunity to pitch their solutions to leading investors, industry partners, and potential clients, fostering valuable business matching opportunities.

Meanwhile, HKSTP will offer up to HKD$100,000 through its Ideation Programme, providing crucial financial assistance during the early development stage of the tech companies. Startups will also gain access to co-working space, fostering a collaborative and productive environment. Eligible startups will also have the opportunity to apply for additional funding via HKSTP’s Incubation Programme, further fuelling their growth and expansion.

In addition, both parties will also jointly provide expert training, coaching, and unlimited learning resources on technology enablement and business growth. Exclusive startups offers, such as perks from LinkedIn, Stripe Atlas, Bubble, and other trusted partners, will also be included.

Henry Li, Head of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft Hong Kong shared, “We are pleased to launch this groundbreaking co-incubation programme with HKSTP, which further strengthens Microsoft Hong Kong’s “HKonnect+” vision. By combining our cutting-edge technology resources and global industry expertise with HKSTP’s invaluable local market insights and established network, we are creating a powerful, synergistic ecosystem for innovation and accelerated growth, which will significantly reduce the hurdles startups face when they wish to establish presence in the Hong Kong market. We are eager to witness the tangible and positive impact these startups will have on Hong Kong’s future, driving technological advancement and improving the lives of our citizens.”

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development at HKSTP added, “We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft Hong Kong to launch the co-incubation programme. By providing essential support from funding, infrastructure to strategic support tailored to the unique challenges startups commonly encounter, we are empowering local and global innovators to scale up by bringing their transformative solutions to our city. We are looking forward to receiving exciting proposals that will create positive impact to Hong Kong’s innovation and technology landscape.”

Hashtag: #MicrosoftHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.