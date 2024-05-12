MIPIM Asia 2024 Gala Dinner Revealed Award Winners across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - The MIPIM Asia 2024 Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in Asia’s real estate industry, reveals this year’s winners during the Gala Dinner on December 4 at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong.
The prestigious awards garnered numerous nominations from various countries, showcasing the remarkable diversity and growth within the sector. This wide array of nominations reflects the innovation and creativity emerging from the region and underscores the increasing resilience and global recognition of these projects.
Led by Mr. Donald CHOI, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators, a distinguished jury panel of 16 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific meticulously evaluated all entries before selecting the top contenders.
Members of the jury panel are:
1. Donald CHOI, President, Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators
(Hong Kong) (President of the Jury)
2. George AGETHEN. CDPQ, Managing Director, Real Estate of Asia Pacific and Latin America, Singapore
3. Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group (China)
4. Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings (Hong Kong)
5. Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong)
6. Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong)
7. Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited (Hong Kong)
8. Christina HAU, Chief Executive Officer, Champion REIT (Hong Kong)
9. Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Chief Investment Officer, LCatterton Real Estate Partner (Hong Kong & London)
10. George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong)
11. Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield (Hong Kong)
12. Laurent JACQUEMIN, Head of Asia-Pacific, Real Assets, AXA IM Alts (Japan)
13. Joseph TANG, Partner, Townsend Group (Hong Kong)
14. Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan)
15. Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong)
16. Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen (Hong Kong)
The winners of MIPIM Asia 2024 Awards are:
BEST CULTURAL, EDUCATIONAL AND URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
Hong Shou Fang, Shanghai, China
Developer: Shui On Land
Other: Plus 8 Consulting Limited / Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd.
SILVER
Link Sustainability Lab, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Link Asset Management Limited
Other: Kingsmen Hong Kong Limited (Main Contractor)
BRONZE
GEOMETRIC WONDERZOO, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Link Asset Management Limited
Architect: Groundwork Architects & Associates Ltd
Other: Link Asset Management Limited (Client & Project Management); Groundwork Architects & Associates Ltd. (Designer); New House Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor); Play Concept Limited (Play equipment supplier); Elite Building Consultancy Co. Limited (Project Manager)
BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT
GOLD
TOWNPLACE West Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
Architect: Aedas (Design Architect)
Others: Executive Architect: P&T Architects Limited
M&E Engineer, Structural Engineer: Sun Hung Kai Architects & Engineers Limited; Main Contractor: Chun Fai Construction Company Limited; Branding & Leasing: TOWNPLACE
Landscape Architect: Sun Hung Kai Architects & Engineers Limited, New Office Works Limited; Lighting Consultant: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited; Beam Plus Consultant: Allied Environmental Consultants Limited; Interior Design; Consultant: LAAB, Conran and Partners
SILVER
Bauhinia Hotel & Apartments - BIPV Building in Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Hon Kwok Land Investment Co., Ltd.
Architect: AGC
Others: APT Engineering Consultant Ltd. (Civil & Structural Engineer), Egis M&E Limited (Building Services Engineer), Rider Levett Bucknall Limited (Quantity Surveyor), AGC Design Ltd. (Project Designer), The Bauhinia Hotel Management Limited (Management Company), Reithub Consulting Limited (Sustainable Design Consultant)
BRONZE
Radisson RED Guang Zhou South Railway Station, Guangzhou, China
Developer: Guangzhou Lu Fu Real Estate Development Co.
Architect: Ben yeung & associates ltd.
BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT
GOLD
Two Taikoo Place, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Swire Properties Limited
Architect: NBBJ, Wong & Ouyang (HK) Limited
Others: Eckersley O’Callaghan (Specialist Facade Design Engineer); Hugh Dutton Associes (Elevated Walkway Designer); Gustafson Porter + Bowman (External Landscape Designer); Urbis Ltd (External Landscape Architect); Adrien L. Norman (Internal Landscape Architect)
Stanley KC Ltd (Executive Interior Designer); Speirs + Major (Lighting Designer)
SILVER
One Dojima Project, Osaka, Japan
Developer: Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. Hotel Properties Limited Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd, Nikken Housing System Ltd
Others: Interior Designer for Residential Common Area: Studio Piet Boon
Hotel interior designer: CURIOSITY, SIMPLICITY, DESIGN STUDIO SPIN
BRONZE
The Ring, Chengdu, Chengdu, China
Developer: Hongkong Land
Architect: Benoy
BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS PROJECT
GOLD
The Henderson, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.
Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects (London) in collaboration with Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong)
Others: Interior Design by Zaha Hadid Architects, Landscape Design by PWP Landscape Architecture, Main Contractor by Hip Hing Construction
SILVER
KTR350, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: LAWSGROUP
Architect: MLA Architects (HK) Ltd; Planning Consultant: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd; E&M consultant: WSP Hong Kong Ltd; Structure consultant: WSP Hong Kong Ltd.
BRONZE
TP Link Headquarters, Shenzhen, China
Developer: TP Link
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)
BRONZE
83 KING LAM STREET, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Architects: Tower Design Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Ltd; Podium Design Architect: COLLECTIVE (Collective Studio Limited); Executive Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Ltd
Others: Structural, Civil and Facade Engineer; AECOM Asia Ltd.; Mechanical & Electrical Engineer: J. Roger Preston Limited; Sustainability Consultant: ARUP; Interior and Signage Designer: Collective Studio Limited; Podium landscape designer: Collective Studio Limited; Landscape Architect: Axxa Group Limited; Main Contractor: Hip Seng Construction Company Limited
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 Expansion, Singapore
Developer: Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Architect: RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd
Others: Boiffils Architectures (Interior Designer); PhA Concepteurs Lumiere (Lighting Consultant); Patrick Blanc (Landscape Consultant); J Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd (M&E Engineering Consultant); Rider Levett Bucknall Consultancy Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor); Takenaka Corporation (Main Contractor); Moment Factory (Multimedia Design and Production)
SILVER
Kai Tin Shopping Centre Refurbishment, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Link Asset Management Limited
Architect: Aedas / Ronald Lu & Partner
BRONZE
The Refurbished Nostalgia: Kin Sang Shopping Centre, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Link Asset Management Limited
Architect: Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group)
Others: Contractor: Lemon Design & Build Limited (Uni-China Group) ; E&M Consultant : Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group) ; Interior Designer : Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group)
BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
GOLD
Oukas Setagaya Sengawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Developer: Nomura Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd
Architect: NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD + Kumagai Gumi Co., Ltd.
SILVER
Riverville, Shanghai, China
Developer: Shui On Land
Architect: Lacime Architects
Others: Shanghai ZF Architectural Design Co.LTD; Z+T CO，LTD ; Project Design Collective by studio MH A.RK Interior Design Pte Ltd ; TS lighting ; Corlette design Inhablt (Beijing) Ltd Shanghai Branch Office
BRONZE
Laurel at Navapark, BSD City, Indonesia
Developer: Hongkong Land and Sinar Mas Land (JV)
Architect: Nataneka (architect for Laurel)
BEST RETAIL PROJECT
GOLD
Nanjing ifc, Nanjing, China
Developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)
SILVER
Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou, China
Developer: Yanlord Land Group
Architect: Woods Bagot
BRONZE
Lovi Center, Xi’an, China
Developer: Xi’an Yan Cheng Investment Company Limited
Architect: Aedas
BEST SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
GOLD
AIRSIDE, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited
SILVER
Shoppes at Londoner – The Londoner Macao, Macao SAR, China
Developer: Sands China Ltd
BRONZE
#URBANHOOD at Hysan Place, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: Hysan Development Company Limited
Other: Woods Bagot (Interior Design)
BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Suzhou Central, Suzhou, China
Developer: Hongkong Land & Sungent Holding Group
Architect: Benoy
Others: Artsgroup (LDI); RFR (Facade Consultant); JATO (Interior); SWA (Landscape); Change (Landscape); WSP (MEP Consultant); Tungsten (Lighting consultant)
SILVER
Keppel South Central, Singapore
Developer: Keppel Land
Architect: NBBJ
Others: Architects 61 (Executive Architect)
Woods Bagot (Interior Design); EcoPlan (Landscape Architect) Meinhardt (Structural Consultant); Alpha Consulting Engineers (MEP); Arup (Enclosure Consultant); G-Energy (Sustainability Consultant); Lightbox (Lighting Consultant) THERE (Signage Consultant); Obayashi Corporation (Main Contractor); LHL (Façade Contractor); Fastflow (Rainwater Management Consultant)
BRONZE
Atrium Place, Gurugram, India
Developer: Atrium Place Developers Private Limited
Architect: Pelli Clarke & Partners
Others: Main Contractor: Shapoorji Pallonji; Design Architect: Pelli Clarke & Partners; Executive Architect: DesignPlus Architecture; Landscape Architect: SWA Group / Integral Designs International Studio; MEP Consultant: ME Engineers / ME Engineers Design India; Structural Design: Colaco Engineers / Optimal Consultancy Services
Vertical Transportation: Van Deusen & Associates
Façade: BES Consultants
BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
West Bund Central, Shanghai, China
Developer: Hongkong Land
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)
Others: KPF (Masterplan Design Architects), Heatherwick Studio Ltd. (Lot C Design Architects), HKS ARCHITECTS (CHINA) LTD. (Lot C Design Architects), KPF (Lot D Design Architects), Benoy Limited (Lot D Retail Design Architects), Zhejiang Greentown Architectural Design Co. (Lot D Architectural Design), The SWA Group Inc (Lots D/F Landscape Design), Shanghai Daoyue architectural design office (Lot E Landscape Design), RONALD LU & PARTNERS (Lots E/F Office Design Architects), TEN DESIGN GROUP LIMITED (Lots E/F Commercial Building Design), Goettsch Partners (Lot F Office Design Zhejiang Greentown Architectural Design Co. (LotF Residential and Commercial Design), Elephant Architectural Design Ltd. (Lot G Residential and Commercial Design), 10 Design (Planetarium Design)
SILVER
Huafa Snow World, Shenzhen, China
Developer: Huafa Group
Architect: 10 Design
Others: Beijing Victory Star Architectural & Civil Engineering Design CO., LTD. (Local Architect, Construction Drawing Designer); DPH (Retail Interior Designer); CCD (Hotel Interior Designer); Lab D+H (Landscape Designer); CAUPD (SHENZHEN) PLANNING & Design Consultants (Detailed Blueprint Design Consultant); TEDA (Fire Consultant);Qingdao Tengyuan Design (BIM Consultant); MVA (Traffic Consultant); CABR Construction Research Institute (Façade Consultant); J+B Studios Architecture Lighting (Façade Lighting Consultant); EternalStar Ice & Snow (Snowmaking Consultant)
BRONZE
Shanghai Duolun Road Urban Regeneration, Shanghai, China
Developer: CSCEC Dongfu
Architect: Woods Bagot
Others: Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd., Shanghai Zhang Ming Architectural Design Firm
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou, China
Developer: Yanlord Land Group
Architect: Woods Bagot
For full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 winners and photos, please visit mipim-asia.com.
