KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar expressed sadness over the tragic death of nine Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) members in a road accident in Perak, today, and extended his condolences to their families.

According to him, the incident is a tremendous loss to the security forces and the nation as a whole, as the members who lost their lives were on official duty, shouldering a significant responsibility which demanded high levels of commitment, discipline, and loyalty.

“Their passing is not just a tragedy, but a reminder of the immense sacrifices made silently, to maintain public safety and order. Their services should be remembered with the utmost respect,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page, today.

Wan Junaidi and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, also prayed for the full recovery of the nine other members who were injured in the incident.

At the same time, he called for the welfare of the victims’ families to be prioritised, particularly in terms of housing for the widows, education for their children, and ensuring their well-being after the loss of their loved ones.

“We cannot allow this sacrifice to go unacknowledged, without providing guarantees for those left behind. The welfare and future of these heroic families must always be safeguarded,” he said.

He added that the country is indebted to every individual who served with full commitment, and their contributions must continue to be appreciated and honoured.