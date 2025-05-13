JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have received 130 reports from individuals who claimed they were cheated by a health and wellness company, 38 Speed Relax and Wellness, with total losses amounting to RM698,155.67.

State police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the victims had purchased packages priced according to the number of treatments selected, with services supposedly available at any of the company’s outlets nationwide, at any time.

“However, the victims only realised they had been duped when they could no longer contact the company to schedule appointments. They later discovered that all of the company’s outlets had ceased operations without any prior notice,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar said investigations are ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for a term between one and 10 years, with whipping, and a possible fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, media reports stated that over 1,000 customers had alleged they were scammed after a health and beauty centre operating 28 outlets nationwide abruptly shut down.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau chairman Heng Zhi Li was quoted as saying the company’s sudden closure left many customers unable to redeem the services they had already paid for in full.