MITEC Goes Mega For 5 Days With 2.5 Million People

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2025 - Prepare for an immersive experience as the highly anticipated Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi descends upon the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) for five days, from 30 July to 3 August 2025. Poised to attract 2.5 million visitors, this mega-event is a national showcase of entrepreneurship, innovation, culture and community empowerment, organised by FELDA, Kementerian Kemajuan Desa dan Wilayah (KKDW), and Kementerian Pembangunan Usahawan dan Koperasi (KUSKOP).

JK Logistics and Transport committee, under the coordination of FELDA, KKDW and KUSKOP, in collaboration with MITEC and relevant authorities, has established a comprehensive transport and logistic arrangement to accommodate the massive influx of attendees and ensure a safe and efficient experience:

Free Shuttle Bus Services (20 Rapid KL and 10 MARA Liner)

A dedicated fleet of 30 shuttle buses will operate continuously from four strategic locations including KL Sentral, MRT Titiwangsa, Sunway Putra, and FELDA Tower. These shuttle services are frequent every 15 minutes, from 8:00 am to 10:20 pm daily with routes entering from MITEC South, drop off at South Entrance.

100 Over Chartered Coaches for Delegates

Over 100 chartered buses per day are designated to transport delegates arriving from outside Kuala Lumpur directly to MITEC. To ensure smooth traffic flow, designated parking areas have been secured at the National Science Centre and Hockey Stadium. Drop-offs are routed separately from the shuttle bus line.

Coordinated Logistics Scheduling

MITEC, in close coordination with the main secretariat and the Logistics and Transport committee, has implemented a detailed scheduling plan. This plan meticulously covers move-in, show days, and teardown operations, ensuring seamless traffic control and operational efficiency throughout the entire event.

Parking Facilities

Specific parking zones for both visitors and exhibitors will be actively managed by traffic marshals and volunteers on duty throughout the event.

Incentivised E-Hailing & Shuttle Use

To enhance the visitor experience and support seamless arrivals, MITEC and the main secretariat are actively promoting the use of e-hailing services and encouraging visitors to utilize the provided shuttle services by offering lucky draincentives . MITEC is also offering RM5 Grab vouchers to encourage shared rides, cut traffic congestion and support a more sustainable, low-carbon transportation.

Traffic Coordination with Local Authorities

MITEC and the Logistics and Transport Committee are working with local authorities including DBKL, Traffic Police, Sentul Police, residents’ associations and developers around the KL Metropolis area. This close collaboration ensures pre-alerting, coordinated traffic management measures, roadside restrictions, and effective crowd control, prioritizing public safety and a smooth experience for all attendees and surrounding communities.

Alternative Transport Facilities

Beyond the main shuttle pickup points, MITEC has activated several alternative public transport options and supporting services in the vicinity for guests arriving from various directions. These include:

Rapid KL services connecting to Semantan MRT Station, providing a direct link for those using the city’s rail network.

GoKL buses servicing the Kepong, Menjalara, and Jinjang zones, extending reach to more residential areas.

Trek ride services offering convenient pick-up and drop-off support for attendees staying in nearby hotels and Airbnb accommodations around the MITEC area.

“We are incredibly excited to host the Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi, an event designed to bring joy, happiness and engagement to millions,“ said Puan Norafizah Abd. Rahman, Deputy CEO of MITEC. “Our paramount concern is the comfort and safety of our visitors. The extensive transport and logistics plan put in place by Logistics and Transport Secretariat, alongside our partners, ensures that every aspect of their journey to and from the event will be as smooth and enjoyable as the event itself.”

Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan their journey in advance and utilize the array of public transport and shuttle services available to ensure a hassle-free experience at Mega Karnival 3 Dimensi.

