$!Money20/20 Unveils Global Powerhouse Jury for Inaugural Money Awards

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 - Money20/20 , the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, today announced its inaugural jury for The Money Awards, featuring an unprecedented assembly of distinguished leaders from across the global financial technology ecosystem from traditional banks, fintechs, neobanks, venture capitalists, and the world’s most influential brands. The jury represents in-depth knowledge and expertise from around the world spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Middle-East and Africa, reinforcing the awards’ position as the definitive global benchmark for fintech excellence.

The jury lineup for The Money Awards are:

Banking Award

Jury President:

Joanne Hannaford, Chief Information Officer & Chief Product Officer Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank

Jury Members:

Annerie Vreugdenhil, Chief Commercial Officer Personal & Business Banking, ABN AMRO N.V.

Elizabeth Jimenez, Senior Vice President, Strategic Risk, Citi

Glauber Mota, CEO, Revolut

John Piazza, Head of Product, Newline by Fifth Third

Juliana Binatti Motta, Founder & Chief Product Officer, Pismo

Lukasz Strozek, Chief Technology Officer, LendingClub

Nobutake Suzuki, President & CEO, MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.

Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder & Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc.

Diamond Award

Jury President:

Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group

Jury Members:

Manolo Sánchez, CEO, Adelante Ventures LLC

Nico Kersten, CEO & Managing Director, Mercedes pay GmbH

Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal

Tim Shen, CEO, LianLian Global

Payments Award

Jury President:

Howard R. Fields, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Mastercard

Jury Members:

Brigette Korney, Global Head of Risk, Adyen

Camilla Bullock, CEO, Emerging Payments Association Asia

Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer, Checkout.com

Neetika Bansal, Head of Money Management & Crypto, Stripe

Olugbenga Agboola, Founder & CEO, Flutterwave Inc.

Pebbles Sy, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, GCash

Prajit Nanu, CEO, Nium

Theresa Gongora, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions, Global Payments, Inc.

Partnerships & Strategic Alliance Award

Jury President:

Anthony Thomas, Managing Director, FinTech, Delivery Hero

Jury Members:

Jose Antonio Murillo, CEO, RappiCard

Joyce Lim, Director of Global Payments, Expedia Group

Mariette Ferreira, Chief Marketing Officer, PPRO

Mohammed Alzubi, Founder & Managing Partner, Nama Ventures

Ranjit Sarai, VP Digital & Ecosystem, Canada, Western Union

Sarah Kocianski, CEO, FinTech Wales

Suvo Sarkar, Host, Money Majlis podcast, Founder & CEO, 3D Advisory

Startup Award

Jury President:

Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner, Benchmark

Jury Members:

Annie Guo, CEO, Silkpay

Mareme Dieng, Partner, 500 Global

Mariel Vasquez, Head of Innovation & Growth, HSBC Mexico

Mark Fiorentino, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures

Noam Inbar, Partner, Viola Fintech

Steph Choo, General Partner, Portage

Vicky Bindra, CEO, Trulioo

Vishnu Acharya, Head of Strategy, M&A, Investments, Razorpay

“The Money Awards Jury plays a vital role in setting the global benchmark for recognizing transformative innovation across the fintech ecosystem.The caliber and diversity of our jury panel reflects the truly global nature of financial innovation,“ said Grania Chesterton, Vice President of Awards at Money20/20. “By bringing together voices from established financial capitals and emerging fintech hubs, we’re ensuring that The Money Awards recognize excellence that transcends geographical boundaries and represents the future of finance on a truly global scale.”

Jurors will evaluate submissions through a transparent and impartial process that includes online reviews followed by in-person deliberations at Money20/20 USA. The winners will be announced live at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas in October, ensuring global recognition.

Winners will receive a bespoke trophy and benefit from year-round visibility through Money20/20’s platforms, including exclusive speaking opportunities, media exposure, investor visibility, and networking at Money20/20 shows worldwide. Entries are open now and are live until the 29th of July.

For more information about The Money Awards, visit www.money2020.com/awards