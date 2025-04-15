Natural Diamonds Light Up Star-studded Red Carpet 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2025 - As the 2025 international award ceremonies concluded under the spotlight, these prestigious events brought together the world’s most dazzling stars to witness a shining moment in the realm of art alongside countless viewers. The meticulously crafted red-carpet looks were undoubtedly among the most eye-catching highlights, with the natural diamond jewellery worn by the stars serving as an essential element of glamour. This year’s red-carpet jewellery showcased a diverse trend, becoming a focal point in the global fashion landscape.

Diamond Necklaces

At the 97th Academy Awards, rising star Mikey Madison captivated audiences wearing an antique necklace from Tiffany (The Tiffany Archives). This vintage piece, set in platinum and adorned with a stunning array of natural diamonds, highlighted the beauty of purity and luxury. The timeless elegance of these natural diamond creations added a unique brilliance to the first Oscar-winning actress born after 1995. Also at the Oscars, Ariana Grande dazzled in the De Beers Adonis Rose necklace, featuring a pear-shaped diamond pendant set in 18k white gold, perfectly blending classical romance with modern craftsmanship.

Selena Gomez made a stunning appearance in the Bvlgari Le Magnifiche high jewellery necklace, which featured a central 10.16-carat pear-shaped diamond that became the focal point of her look, complementing her sparkling nude gown and perfectly embodying a new height of charm and elegance. Gal Gadot graced the Oscars red carpet in a striking red dress, paired with a vintage necklace designed by Angela Cummings for Tiffany in 1980. The diamond-encrusted design in gold and platinum evoked retro charm, showcasing Gal Gadot’s elegant yet graceful style.

Diamond Earrings

While many stars opted for bold necklaces, some chose earrings to elevate their elegance. On the red carpet at this year’s Oscars, Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, wore the Plume de Paon asymmetrical earrings from Boucheron, designed in the shape of a peacock feather and adorned with diamonds set in white gold. These exquisite earrings perfectly complemented her blue gown. Demi Moore, nominated for Best Actress, wore Chopard Red Carpet collection earrings featuring 17.11 carats of diamonds with a silver gown, perfectly merging classic and modern styles to embody confidence and poise.

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Lady Gaga, who received the Innovator Award, showcased her personality with a stunning poppy red silk gown paired with diamond cocktail earrings from De Beers’ Enchanted Lotus collection. The combination of her red dress and diamond earrings enhanced her allure. For another look that day, Lady Gaga selected a pair of diamond earrings from De Beers’ Forces of Nature collection to elevate her sharply tailored black lace dress, beautifully blending futurism with wild aesthetics.

Diamond Rings

Diamond rings are another essential piece of jewellery at award ceremonies. At the Oscars, Miley Cyrus made a striking entrance in a sequined black gown, dazzling with a stacked diamond ring from Boucheron’s Quatre Radiant Edition. This exquisite ring served as the perfect finishing touch, beautifully embodying a sense of freedom and luxury. Lisa, also at the Oscars, wore a diamond ring from Bvlgari’s Serpenti Viper collection, enhancing her look with intricate detail. The rose gold snake-shaped design of the diamond ring contrasted brilliantly with the sharp lines of her tuxedo, creating a style that is both sophisticated and unique.

Coloured Diamonds

The appearance of coloured diamonds on the red carpet is one of this year’s trends. Doja Cat shone in a necklace from Messika’s Solar Diva high jewellery collection at the Oscars, featuring a stunning 34-carat yellow diamond that radiated captivating brilliance, perfectly complementing her leopard-print evening gown and showcasing a wild charm.

Men Wearing Diamonds

Diamond jewellery has never been exclusive to women; male celebrities creatively incorporate jewellery into their looks as well. At the Oscars, Timothée Chalamet made a memorable statement in a light yellow suit, thoughtfully accessorizing with a Cartier gold necklace set with a natural diamond beneath his collar, adding layers and luxurious details to his overall appearance. Omar Apollo chose a diamond lizard brooch from Chopard made of 18K white gold, adorned with black, yellow, and brown diamonds, harmonizing beautifully with his black tuxedo and making him the center of attention.

Whether music superstars or actors, diamond jewellery remains the ultimate companion in showcasing celebrity charm at grand events. It enhances rather than overshadows the main occasions, subtly adding an eternal sparkle to every remarkable moment. The allure of diamond jewellery signifies glory, dreams, and aspirations, encapsulated in stardom. Every sparkle reflects the pursuit of art, and every brilliance stands as a testament to timeless classics.

High resolution images are available to download here

https://adiamondisforever.com/

https://www.instagram.com/adiamondisforever/