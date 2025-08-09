Neo Smiles Dental Studio Marks 10 Years of Orthodontic Care in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2025 – Neo Smiles Dental Studio marks its 10th anniversary, reflecting on a decade of growth from a one-chair practice in the heartlands to a multi-branch provider of specialist orthodontic care. With clinics operating in Bedok, Serangoon, and Bishan, the practice group continues to serve students, working adults, and families through flexible appointment hours and structured treatment options designed for community accessibility.

From Start-Up to Multi-Branch Practice

Neo Smiles began as a solo practice focused on delivering affordable orthodontic care to residents in the heartlands. Over time, the clinic expanded its team and facilities to meet growing demand.

Today, the clinic operates as a specialist orthodontic clinic chain in Singapore with three locations, offering a full suite of orthodontic care. The team includes three orthodontists, one oral surgeon, and several general dentists. Services range from traditional metal and ceramic braces to Damon self-ligating systems and aligner treatments such as Invisalign, as well as oral surgery procedures, including wisdom tooth removal with sedation, and routine dental care.

Neo Smiles has also been awarded the Invisalign Diamond Tier Practice, supported by in-clinic technology, dedicated orthodontic staff, and the use of iTero Lumina 3D intraoral scanners. Clinics are designed with patient comfort in mind, featuring amenities such as piped-in music, aromatherapy, and overhead televisions to create a more relaxed treatment environment.

“When we started Neo Smiles, our goal was to provide accessible specialist care without requiring patients to travel into the city,” said Dr Neo Bijuan, Clinical Director at Neo Smiles Dental Studio. “Ten years on, we remain focused on bringing structured, reliable care to neighbourhoods where it’s needed most.”

Adapting to Challenges and Expanding Access

The clinic’s 10-year journey has included significant challenges, such as staffing disruptions especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, Neo Smiles relocated its Kovan branch to Serangoon Central due to an unexpected site closure. The move enabled the team to continue operations in a more centrally located space, allowing for greater accessibility for patients in the area.

Dental technology has progressed significantly, and Neo Smiles has incorporated digital tools into its clinical workflow. Intraoral scanners are used to generate precise 3D digital models of a patient’s teeth and gums, replacing traditional physical impressions. The clinic also employs CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) imaging, which supports detailed diagnostics and treatment planning while using lower radiation levels compared to conventional CT scans.

Patient-Centred Milestones

Over the past decade, the clinic’s photo wall has become a familiar feature, displaying Polaroid snapshots of patients who have completed their braces or Invisalign dental treatments. This visual record reflects the number of individuals who have completed their treatment plans and has become a long-standing tradition at Neo Smiles, capturing meaningful moments in their orthodontic care journeys.

The clinic continues to serve families, with parents bringing in children for early consultations and routine follow-ups. In addition to services such as braces for kids, Neo Smiles now offers a broader range of pre- and post-treatment options, including teeth whitening, stain removal, and black triangle management. The clinic also provides procedural support such as CBCT 3D X-ray imaging and sedation options for wisdom tooth surgeries, enabling continuity of care across different treatment stages.

Looking Ahead to the Next Decade

Neo Smiles continues to focus on improving access to specialist orthodontic care, especially for patients in the heartlands. To support affordability, the clinic provides student braces packages, flexible instalment options and dental financial assistance for eligible patients. The clinic is also Medisave-accredited and accepts Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, and CHAS subsidies. In addition, the clinic participates in the Baby Bonus Scheme and accepts CDC, LifeSG, and SG60 vouchers.

As the clinic enters its 11th year, Neo Smiles remains focused on its founding purpose: providing accessible, structured treatment while prioritising the patient experience. Although its services and technology have expanded over the years, the team’s focus on attentive service and fostering a welcoming environment continues to shape its daily practice.

