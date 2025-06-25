NeuralFin adds strategic investors, DLH accelerates AI Agent push

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 04 April 2025 - DL Holdings Group, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Main Board (stock code: 1709.HK) announced the strategic restructuring of DL Digital Family Office (DLDFO). In this transaction, DLDFO introduced three new strategic investors at a valuation of $35 million and launched an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) to bolster the technological R&D and market expansion of its wholly-owned subsidiary, NeuralFin, in the AI Agent sector.

NeuralFin has pioneered the integration of neuroscience and artificial intelligence, transforming AI Agents from passive responders to proactive service providers. In practical applications, NeuralFin’s AI Agents have developed multiple specialized service modules. The Intelligent Investment Advisor Agent offers 24/7 asset allocation services, while the Behavioral Prediction Agent leverages behavioral economics and neuroscience to build investor behavior models, effectively identifying and warning against irrational trading tendencies.

“Traditional fintech only addresses expressed client needs, but our AI Agents can uncover unspoken demands, truly achieving ‘autonomous learning and service during sleep,‘” said Andy Chen, Chairman and CEO of DL Holdings. “NeuralFin’s AI Agent system is redefining the standards and experience of wealth management services.”

Regarding strategic investments, DL Holdings transferred 28% equity of DLDFO to three professional investment institutions at a price of $9.8 million. This round of financing reflects a 15% valuation increase compared to the previous round, underscoring market confidence in NeuralFin.

The newly introduced investors are industry leaders in their respective sectors. GPTX Tech-Driven LPF, a Hong Kong-based tech investment firm, specializes in AI and digital technologies and will enhance NeuralFin’s technical upgrades with its robust AI algorithm expertise. C Capital AI Limited, part of the asset management platform under Youngtimers AG (a Swiss-listed company), brings extensive industry connections and investment experience, having backed projects like XPeng Motors and Lalamove. Shuren Education Limited, a key player in education, will drive innovative applications of NeuralFin in the education sector.

For talent retention, DL Holdings launched an ESOP, transferring 25% of DLDFO’s equity to an ESOP platform free of charge, covering executives and core technical teams. This move highlights DL Holdings’ commitment to retaining top talent amid fierce competition in fintech.

Andy Chen stated, “The core competitiveness of tech finance lies in talent. This plan allows our team to directly share in the company’s growth, fostering innovation and cohesion. We look forward to more employees becoming long-term partners as we advance together.”

Moving forward, DL Holdings will deepen its exploration of AI-driven fintech, leveraging the synergy of “technology + capital + talent” to enhance NeuralFin’s service capabilities and market share. The group aims to sustain a virtuous cycle of innovation and commercialization, delivering greater value to investors and leading the next wave of intelligent financial services.

