SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2025 - Prudential Singapore (”Prudential”) has launched the Prudential Wealth Suite (”Wealth Suite”). It is an exclusive space for the life insurer’s Private Client Advisors (PCAs) to serve their expanding pool of high net worth (HNW) customers who seek comprehensive wealth and financial planning services in Singapore. The Wealth Suite is located within the insurer’s main customer service centre at Prudential Tower in Raffles Place, and opened its doors on 17 March 2025.

Prudential Singapore recently launched the Prudential Wealth Suite, an exclusive space for the life insurer’s Private Client Advisors such as Danny Susanto, Senior Executive Wealth Director, Prudential Financial Advisors Singapore (left) and Peiyi Tang, Master Financial Consultant, Prudential Singapore (middle), to serve the insurer’s expanding pool of high net worth customers.

Prudential’s HNW business has grown in recent years, mirroring Singapore’s rise in prominence as a leading international financial centre. The company saw a 16 per cent increase in its number of HNW customers from 2023 to 2024, driven by its financial representatives and advisors, and sales rose by over 40 per cent within the same time period.

With the millionaire population in Asia projected to more than double from 10 million in 2022 to 22 million in 2030,[1] Prudential anticipates leveraging this growth momentum to build on its HNW business.

Mr Goh Theng Kiat, Chief Customer Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: “The Prudential Wealth Suite is part of Prudential’s strategy to support the continued growth of wealthy individuals in Singapore and the region, and it is designed to deliver seamless and convenient holistic advisory to our high net worth customers.

“In tandem with the region’s growing pool of wealthy individuals who view Singapore as a global wealth hub, we anticipate that overseas customers will make up a significant portion of Prudential Wealth Suite users. These customers often have complex and globally connected portfolios, and appreciate Singapore’s strategic location for accessing Asian markets and a climate of stability in the country, making it their preferred location for wealth diversification solutions.”

The Wealth Suite offers a private, by-appointment-only environment where HNW customers can discuss their insurance and wealth management requirements with their PCA in comfort.

A special feature of the Wealth Suite is the presence of an in-house advisor who works together with PCAs to support HNW customers with more complex financial needs. Eligible HNW customers can additionally request to consult with an external panel of experts for tax and business advisory, legal and estate planning, fiduciary and trust services, family office advisory services as well as legacy giving.

“Tax planning is an integral part of financial planning for high net worth individuals with complex wealth structures and estate planning needs. Many of our wealthy customers seek ongoing guidance on tax-related matters to optimise their financial planning strategies. Another priority is growing and preserving their wealth, so we are focused on ensuring that we have the right advisors and solutions to meet their unique needs,“ said Mr Goh.

In response to these priorities, Prudential offers a range of solutions from wealth accumulation to legacy planning for HNW customers, including its latest offering – PRUVantage Legacy Index – an indexed universal life insurance product designed to address HNW individuals’ protection and legacy planning needs. Prudential’s HNW customers also receive swift underwriting, priority service, and VIP medical services.

In 2018, Prudential set up a team of 60 PCAs who are specially trained to support the unique needs of HNW individuals. This group has since grown over six-fold in strength to more than 380 PCAs today. There are stringent criteria for Prudential financial representatives to become a PCA, including being a Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT)[2] qualifier with at least three years of licensed financial advisor experience in the industry.

“We invest in our Private Client Advisors to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver the highest level of advice and service to our growing clientele of high net worth customers. We now have more than 380 Private Client Advisors who are specially trained to advise our customers,“ added Mr Goh.

In addition to in-house training, Prudential fully funds the professional development of its PCAs through customised courses designed by the Wealth Management Institute (WMI), a leading centre for wealth and asset management education and research. Through the WMI training, PCAs gain expertise in wealth structuring areas such as asset protection, liquidity planning, wealth accumulation, and wealth preservation.

About the Prudential Wealth Suite and Customer Service Centre

The Wealth Suite is located within Prudential’s new customer service centre (CSC) at Prudential Tower (30 Cecil Street, Singapore 049712) and commenced operations on 17 March 2025. The location may be familiar to some customers who would have been served at the CSC when it was housed in Prudential Tower back in 1999. The CSC was moved to the Marina One building in 2018, before being relocated back to Prudential Tower in 2025.

The CSC covers two floors at Prudential Tower, with the Wealth Suite situated on the mezzanine level. The entire CSC is constructed from eco-friendly, green-labelled materials, and is wheelchair-accessible. It offers a lounge-style environment with private servicing areas for customers.

Besides serving customers in-person, the CSC offers video servicing for all customers for greater convenience. Customers can make a video servicing appointment easily on the Prudential Singapore website.

[1] Source: https://www.research.hsbc.com/C/1/1/320/svKzVQm

[2] MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals. For more details, please refer to: https://www.mdrt.org/

https://www.prudential.com.sg/

https://sg.linkedin.com/company/prudential-assurance-company-singapore

https://www.facebook.com/PrudentialSingapore/

https://www.instagram.com/prudentialsingapore/?hl=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.