NHG Health and ST Engineering Team Up to Advance Healthcare with Patient-centred Engineering Solutions and Innovations

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - NHG Health and ST Engineering have signed a five-year Master Collaboration Agreement to co-develop and implement engineering and smart systems to further enhance patient care, optimise health service delivery, and improve the health of the 1.5 million residents across Central and North Singapore that NHG Health oversees.

Professor Joe Sim, Group Chief Executive Officer of NHG Health, said, “This partnership with ST Engineering is precisely what NHG Health needs to accelerate our journey towards a technology-driven future in healthcare. It allows us to infuse our deep clinical expertise with their advanced engineering and IT integration capabilities, creating powerful synergies that will directly translate into tangible improvements, enhanced patient flow, optimised resource utilisation, reduced environmental impact, and an elevated overall patient experience. This is about using technology strategically to deliver smarter, more seamless healthcare, for our patients and staff.”

“This strategic partnership with NHG Health is built on our shared commitment to transform healthcare through technology. Together, we will be co-developing smart systems that enhance operational efficiency and support better care outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem,“ said Vincent Chong, Group President & CEO, ST Engineering. “With a strong track record in complex, mission-critical environments and deep engineering expertise, ST Engineering is uniquely positioned to support NHG Health in advancing a more resilient, efficient, and patient-centred healthcare system.”

The agreement builds on existing collaborations and will deliver several transformative initiatives, including:

The next-generation C3 centre at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) by 2030

The C3 (Command, Control and Communication) centre, in collaboration with Synapxe, has proven to be a game-changer in orchestrating patient flow and resource management across TTSH and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), enhancing operational efficiency and care delivery. Building on this foundation, a next-generation C3 centre, leveraging smarter, more predictive system capabilities will be explored under this MCA. This enhanced version will mark the start of an exciting new chapter in transforming how care is managed cluster wide.

Value-based, patient-centred care supported by smart technology

As a proponent of workforce transformation for sustainable healthcare, NHG Health will work with ST Engineering to leverage innovative solutions to optimise manpower scheduling and automate workflows across the cluster to deliver timely and value-based care. For example, at Woodlands Health, autonomous mobile robots developed by ST Engineering are already in operation – delivering food and linen within the hospital. The robots carry out 400 trips daily, freeing up some 100 man-hours per day for patient care, raising overall patient experience and job satisfaction.

Sustainable cooling and smart energy optimisation

As part of its push toward more sustainable care environments, NHG Health will trial two smart energy solutions from ST Engineering. The Airbitat Energy Recovery System, a deep cooling system, is expected to deliver up to 30% energy savings compared to conventional systems, enhancing patient comfort while reducing the facility’s energy footprint. NHG Health will also explore the AGIL® Smart Energy Building suite of energy optimisation solutions across its facilities to enable centralised carbon tracking and intelligent energy management.

Engineering Sandbox—a collaborative testbed to address real-world healthcare challenges

NHG Health and ST Engineering will set up an Engineering Sandbox—a collaborative testbed designed to address patient and operational pain points by fast-tracking the co-development of healthcare solutions with engineers, clinical and operations staff. The team at the Engineering Sandbox will actively work with use case owners to determine project requirements to enhance productivity and optimise limited healthcare resources while ensuring quality and safe patient care.

This Sandbox, hosted at NHG Health’s Centre for Healthcare Innovation, will support innovation trials, accelerate feedback loops between users and technology developers, and help de-risk and validate solutions for safe, scalable deployment across the cluster.

NHG Health and ST Engineering signed the agreement at the opening ceremony of CHI Innovate 2025. The signing was witnessed by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung as Guest-of-Honour for the event.

