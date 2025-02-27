NTT Sparks Smart Building Revolution with New OCEAN Intelligence™ Platform in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia (NTT) today launched OCEAN Intelligence™ in Hong Kong, a ground-breaking AI-powered open platform set to transform smart building management. With the vision to “Bring AI into Every Building” with an open partner ecosystem approach, the new platform represents a game-changer for building management by fostering collaboration and open innovations.

At its core, OCEAN Intelligence™ makes AI accessible through three foundational pillars:

-> Openness - that breaks down proprietary barriers and data silos, and enable convergence of OT/IT/IoT;

-> Partner Ecosystem - an open partner ecosystem that enables innovation and collaboration among local and global technology providers to create new services;

-> Quality Data - leverage open hardware to allow cost effective control and collection of real-time high-density equipment data, together with digitization of operation data through automation of operation processes, this forms a superior data foundation for machine learning.

“OCEAN Intelligence™ unique strength lies in its ability to democratise AI, with data quality as its core foundation, making it accessible to every building.” said Steven So, Senior Vice President, NTT Com Asia. “Acting like human brain and central nervous system of smart buildings, the platform connects previously disparate systems and enables data intelligence to flow seamlessly throughout the entire infrastructure. Beyond AI, its modular design and strong open partner ecosystem enables quick deployment in existing environments and opens up possibilities to integrate with partners for new solutions.”

The platform builds upon the company’s commitment to open innovations driving smart building development. A thriving partner ecosystem brings in the latest technology from startups and industry partners to offer more choices to the market. For example, users can benefit Chiller Plant Energy Optimization solution from Carnot Innovations, a startup incubated from Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, which uses AI to analyse operational data to maximise efficiency and reduce energy usage and costs. Through Carnot Innovations’ integration with OCEAN Intelligence, the chiller plant can be directly managed, breaking down data silos, and speeding up deployment under a single pane of glass.

“Openness and collaboration are essential in today’s complex building environments and fast-growing development of AI and IoT technologies, where the open partner ecosystem approach delivers far greater value than isolated technologies,“ adds Steven. “With the global smart building market projected to reach USD 359 billion by 2035, growing at over 24% annually, we’re creating significant business opportunities for our partners across the ecosystem — from hardware manufacturers to specialized AI solution providers. This partner-centric approach creates mutual value: partners gain access to new markets and revenue streams, while customers benefit from best-in-class solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

“Today’s complex building challenges demand collaborative solutions. Carnot Innovations brings deep AI expertise and a proven track record, partnering with industry leaders like NTT. Our collaboration within the OCEAN Intelligence™ partner ecosystem allows us to address critical solution gaps with cutting-edge AI. Leveraging NTT’s resources, we provide enhanced support to local clients, ultimately delivering more choices, better integration, and a more streamlined smart building transformation journey,“ said Ashish Jerry Justin, Co-founder and CEO, Carnot Innovations.