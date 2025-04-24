Company opens doors for seniors in workforce

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is expected to become an ageing nation by 2030, with individuals aged 60 and above projected to make up more than 15% of the population.

This demographic shift is raising concerns about the future sustainability of the workforce.

While many employers remain hesitant to hire older workers, one local brand is challenging that narrative by embracing and advocating their inclusion.

Dododots, a lifestyle brand known for its quirky and colourful pimple patches, gained attention in 2023 after launching internships exclusively for individuals aged 50 and above – proving that age is no barrier to creativity, innovation or community.

Co-founder Ethan Wong recounted that when they first launched the brand in 2021, they had much to learn, a journey that has since shaped their inclusive and forward-thinking approach.

“When we started, we packed everything ourselves. One day, my grandma helped out and gave some really good suggestions.

“That’s when we though: ‘Wow, senior citizens actually have so much to contribute.’ That small moment sparked a big idea and we put out a call for ‘senior interns’.

“Within a week, we received hundreds of applications – some even submitted by children on behalf of their parents,” Wong said.

Among those selected was 63-year-old Leslie Mah, now a full-time team member and fondly known as “Uncle Leslie”.

His daughter had submitted a heartfelt letter on his behalf, describing his passion for work and his strong sense of community.

“She told me over dinner: ‘You have an interview coming up.’ I said: ‘Say what?’” Mah said.

“She said: ‘Just a packing job.’ I thought, okay – better than staying at home.”

Despite decades of experience in production, warehousing and sales, Mah initially had doubts about fitting into a startup dominated by younger people.

“I looked up the company, it looked fresh and vibrant. There were only six of them back then. I thought, I’m over 60, can I fit in? Will they accept me?” Those doubts quickly faded.

“Ethan and Esther (also a co-founder) were so warm during the interview. I could see their vision. Most importantly, they trusted me and that meant a lot.”

Now, Mah does not just pack orders, he manages the entire warehouse.

“The office vibe is energetic. It’s not like a traditional workplace, which can feel like a pressure cooker. This kind of environment helps with mental health, even for the younger ones,” he said.

He added that many senior citizens still want to contribute meaningfully but often lack opportunities.

“People say, go for tai chi but that’s just 40 minutes. After that, everyone goes home. What do we do for the rest of the day?”

At Dododots, Mah has found both purpose and new skills.

“I’m learning new technology, helping with marketing, even shooting videos using Gen Z slang,” he said with a smile.

With 25 team members and more than 70 unique product designs, Dododots offers flexible hours and market-rate pay for its older hires, a conscious decision to promote inclusivity and fairness.

The brand is currently available online and in select stores across Malaysia, with products sold in over five countries via retail partnerships and international shipping.

“It’s not about squeezing work out of them,” Wong said.

“It’s about giving them purpose and making them feel seen. They’ve got time, wisdom and life experience. It’s a win-win.”

Looking ahead, Wong hopes to expand the programme further.

“If we grow into production or need legal help, I’d love to bring in retired professionals. There’s so much untapped knowledge out there.”

To other companies, Mah offers a gentle but firm reminder: “Have more faith in seniors. Many of us can still contribute in meaningful ways.”

And to fellow retirees, his advice is equally heartfelt: “Don’t be afraid to try new things. Go in with no expectations, and an open heart and open mind to learn.”

At the heart of his message is a simple truth about fulfilment and purpose: “When you enjoy it, it doesn’t feel like work.”