Delivery rider under investigation for offensive racial message

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police have started an investigation into a food delivery rider who sent an offensive message containing a racial remark via a food delivery app in an incident reported here.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief Helmi Aris, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

“The police have opened an investigation file for this case, which is being probed under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Yesterday, Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang urged that stern legal action be taken against the delivery rider, adding that such behavior is completely unacceptable.

Earlier, a news portal reported that a school teacher in Machang Bubok here, had lodged a police report, claiming to have received an offensive message from a food delivery rider via the app.