KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday fired back at new US criticism by posting a 2018 declaration by President Donald Trump's administration rejecting Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Media reports have said the United States could recognise Russia's occupation of the Black Sea peninsula that it seized from Ukraine in 2014 and claimed as its territory before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Vice President JD Vance has laid out a US vision for a peace deal where Russia would get to keep already occupied Ukraine land, including Crimea.

Trump on Thursday said Zelensky's refusal to accept Russia's occupation of Crimea was jeopardising a deal to end the war.

Zelensky responded by posting on social media a 2018 “Crimea declaration” by Trump's then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

It says that the United States “rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored.”

“Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions,“ Zelensky wrote in a message accompanying the post.

The Ukrainian leader said that “emotions ran high” at talks Wednesday in London, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pulled out of at the last moment, prompting British and European foreign ministers to follow suit.

The United States “shared its vision” and Ukraine and European allies “presented their inputs”, Zelensky said.

“And we hope that it is exactly such joint work that will lead to lasting peace.”

The US president wrote earlier in a post on his Truth Social platform that Crimea “was lost years ago” and “is not even a point of discussion”.

He said Zelensky's insistence that Crimea be recognised as part of Ukraine “will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field.’”