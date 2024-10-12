$!Octa broker’s trading platform receives two industry awards at the end of 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2024 - Octa , a financial broker with globally recognised licences, received two industry accolades for its proprietary trading platform OctaTrader: the ‘Best professional trading platform for functionality and ease of use’ award from Professional Trader Awards and the ‘Best proprietary platform’ award from FXScouts.

Near the end of 2024, OctaTrader, Octa broker’s trading solution, received two prestigious industry awards. With OctaTrader, Octa aims to guide traders of various experience levels through all steps of the trading journey, offering them a comfortable and accessible experience. OctaTrader works seamlessly across all devices, facilitating confident decision-making and providing comprehensive analytical capabilities and expert insights—all within a single application available for mobile and desktop.

Best professional trading platform for functionality and ease of use

‘The Professional Trader Awards are a noted and trusted source. The 2024 awards received more votes than ever before, which proves that winning one of these awards is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry. In the case of Octa, the attributes that were crucial in giving them the competitive edge in platform functionality and ease of use are self-evident: a product that can help traders to trade faster and smarter,‘ commented Archie Humphries, the director of Holiston Media Ltd., the provider of Professional Trader Awards.