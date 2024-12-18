HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Octopus Cards Limited (”Octopus”) is expanding its fast, simple, and secure payment experience for customers traveling in the Mainland.

Starting this December, customers can scan to pay at merchants accepting Weixin Pay QR code payment, using Octopus wallet, enabling customers to seamlessly top up in Hong Kong Dollars and pay like a local in Mainland China.

This initiative builds on Octopus’ commitment to simplifying travel and cross-border commerce for Hong Kong residents: from the Octopus UnionPay card launched two years ago for worldwide QR payments to the Octopus-China T-Union card for public transport in more than 336 cities nationwide.

For visitors to Hong Kong, Octopus opened its network to allow QR payments from all the major digital wallets in China, accelerating the digitalisation of the taxi fleet, and making digital payments more readily available.

Octopus is committed to providing cross-border payment solutions for Hong Kong residents and Mainland travellers, enhancing convenience for both tourism and business travel. This new Weixin Pay QR code solutions significantly increases payment acceptance points in Mainland China, further enriching the travel experience for Octopus customers as they explore more regions across the country.

To encourage adoption of the new service, Octopus will waive foreign exchange transaction fees until 31 December 2024.

About Octopus Cards Limited (Licence Number: SVF0001)

Operating under the Stored Value Facilities Licence, Octopus Cards Limited (OCL) provides innovative offline and online Octopus payment services to meet customers’ diverse payment needs. Launched in 1997 by OCL, the Octopus system in Hong Kong is one of the world’s leading and most extensively accepted contactless smartcard payment systems. Its aspiration is to bring diversity and inclusion in payment to customers of all facets of life.

Today, more than 24 million Octopus cards and products are in circulation; spanning businesses including public transport, parking, retail, self-help services, schools, and leisure facilities, and access control for residential and commercial buildings. There are almost 190,000 Octopus acceptance points in the market. Octopus’ application has been extended to online and mobile payment arenas with services including Octopus on iPhone and Apple Watch, Octopus on Samsung Pay, Octopus on Huawei Pay, Octopus App, Octopus Wallet, Octopus Mastercard® and UnionPay, bringing new payment experiences to customers.

The Octopus Group exports its unique experience and technology overseas, offering consultancy services across the world. The mission of OCL is simple: Making everyday life easier. For more information about OCL, please visit www.octopus.com.hk.