BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences in Southeast Asia, is offering an unforgettable ‘Stay 3, Pay 2’ promotion, granting 33% off—equivalent to one complimentary night—on stays of three nights or more. This special offer is available at ONYX Hospitality Group properties, including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, across Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Laos, and Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Mastercard cardholders can enjoy the same benefits as ONYX Rewards members across all four tiers, elevating their stay with perks such as room discounts, dining and spa savings, room upgrades, flexible check-in, and late check-out options. World Elite Mastercard cardholders will enjoy privileges equivalent to ONYX Rewards Platinum members, while World Mastercard cardholders will receive benefits on par with ONYX Rewards Gold members and Titanium Mastercard and Platinum Mastercard cardholders will enjoy privileges matching those of ONYX Rewards Sapphire members.

Reservations can be made at www.amari.com/mastercard,

www.ozo.com/mastercard,

www.shama.com/mastercard,

www.orientalresidence.com/mastercard,

For more details, including terms and conditions for these benefits, visit

https://e.onyx-rewards.com/home/mastercard.

This collaboration between ONYX Hospitality Group and Mastercard is part of ONYX Hospitality Group’s Co-Curation strategy and aims to design and curate programs and privileges that align with customers’ unique needs, preferences, and lifestyles. It also serves to enhance awareness of the ONYX Rewards program among Mastercard cardholders by offering them an elevated experience at ONYX Hospitality Group’s hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments. Cardholders can enjoy exclusive member privileges, including discounts at restaurants, spa service discounts, and more, for a truly rewarding stay both domestically and internationally.

Importantly, ONYX Hospitality Group is committed to actively listening to feedback from members and business partners. This valuable input will be carefully processed and utilized to refine the experience, ensuring members receive the highest level of service possible.

Hashtag: #ONYX