OPPO and Discovery Channel Bring Global Celebration Moments to Life on the World Day for Cultural Diversity

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 - In celebration of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, OPPO reaffirms its commitment to cultural preservation and cross-cultural understanding through its global initiative Culture in a Shot, in partnership with Discovery Channel. Launched in 2024, this global initiative enters its second year and has documented cultures in 15 countries, continuing its mission to celebrate and preserve cultural diversity through OPPO’s imaging technology.

As a global technology company operating in over 70 countries and regions, and serving 670 million of users worldwide, cultural diversity remains an integral part of its identity. Under the 2025 theme “Celebrate the Moment”, this year OPPO and Discovery Channel explores iconic festivals and celebrations across the globe—from the mystery of the Venice Carnival in Italy and the traditions of Nauryz in Kazakhstan, to the vibrant festive of Brazilian football culture. Through the lens of OPPO smartphones, the initiative captures the stories behind these celebrations and how younger generations are keeping traditions alive in new ways.

A Cultural Journey into the Universal Joy of Celebration

Across the globe, festivals unite people through shared moments of joy, tradition, and togetherness. More than just vibrant spectacles, these cultural events are the heartbeat of communities—powerful expressions of history, identity, and human connection.

The journey this year begins in Italy with the legendary Venice Carnival, a celebration where history and fantasy merge. Once rooted in aristocratic traditions, it has transformed into a global cultural event that invites people from all walks of life to participate. With its vibrant masks, timeless architecture, and joyful spirit, Venice comes to life through OPPO’s lens.