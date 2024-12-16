MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season is in full swing, with every team fiercely competing for a high ranking in the League phase. As the action heats up, fans worldwide are once again treated to mesmerizing moments on the pitch.

Extending its partnership with the UEFA Champions League for another three seasons, OPPO is delivering unprecedented immersive viewing and photography experience for fans. Legendary footballers David Villa, Júlio César, Fernando Torres, Clarence Seedorf, and Claudio Marchisio interact through its latest flagship device, OPPO Find X8 Pro, bringing fans closer than ever to the excitement of the game.

Living the Game Through Legendary Eyes

Few can understand the emotions on a pitch better than the legends who have graced it. David Villa, Júlio César, Fernando Torres, Clarence Seedorf, and Claudio Marchisio are just some of the iconic players who’ve etched their names into the UEFA Champions League history. Their insights into the game and their connection with fans continue to inspire football enthusiasts across the globe.

Recently, these stars teamed up to showcase the essence of the UEFA Champions League through new perspectives—thanks to OPPO Find X8 Pro. Whether it was Villa revisiting the thrill of scoring, Torres focusing on the magnificence of the stadium, or Seedorf capturing the joyous energy of fans, their engagement reminded us why the UEFA Champions League holds such a special place in football’s heart.

Villa took in the thrilling match between FC Barcelona and Stade Brestois 29, enjoying the electrifying atmosphere as players constantly transitioned from attack to defense on the pitch. Meanwhile, César watched the intense battle between Inter Milan and RB Leipzig, witnessing a fierce contest filled with tactical brilliance and high-energy moments. Both Villa and César immersed themselves in the action, using OPPO Find X8 Pro to capture the essence of the game.