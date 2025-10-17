$!PETRA Congratulates Malaysian Organisations Recognised at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the 16 Malaysian organisations recognised at the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA) 2025. Their achievements underscore Malaysia’s strong commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices and strengthening regional leadership in the clean energy transition.

Organised by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), the AEA is the region’s highest recognition of excellence in sustainable energy. Presented annually during the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM), the awards celebrate innovation, efficiency, and leadership in driving sustainable growth and resilience across ASEAN.

This year, 25 Malaysian organisations were nominated through the National Energy Awards (NEA) — the country’s flagship initiative honouring best practices in energy management, efficiency, and renewable energy.

Among the winners, CSC Steel Sdn Bhd received top honours in the Large Industry (Energy Management System) category, while Primetech Engineers Sdn Bhd was recognised in the Large Green Building category.

Collectively, the 16 Malaysian winners of AEA 2025 have achieved remarkable results — reducing carbon emissions by nearly 72 million tonnes annually, generating 7.6 MW of renewable power through efficiency and clean energy initiatives, and achieving an average energy savings of 23.7% across diverse sectors. These outcomes highlight Malaysia’s leadership in sustainability, energy performance, and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

These accomplishments are aligned with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the nation’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, which chart Malaysia’s path towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. At the regional level, such recognitions contribute to advancing the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) — the blueprint guiding Southeast Asia’s collective energy security, transition, and sustainability agenda.

PETRA emphasises that Malaysia’s continued progress in renewable energy and energy efficiency is made possible through close collaboration between the government, industry, and communities. The Ministry reaffirms that these partnerships will remain crucial in scaling solutions that deliver both environmental and socioeconomic benefits.

The ASEAN Energy Awards also serve as a platform to showcase Malaysian innovation to a regional audience and to promote knowledge-sharing across ASEAN, inspiring further efforts toward sustainability and inclusive growth.

Looking ahead, PETRA encourages more Malaysian organisations to participate in the National Energy Awards (NEA) and represent Malaysia at ASEAN and international platforms. The Ministry remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive environmental stewardship, strengthen energy security, and foster sustainable economic growth — ensuring Malaysia continues to play a leading role in ASEAN’s journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.