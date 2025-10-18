PM Anwar extends contribution to bedridden elderly woman in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has presented a donation to Fatimah Said, an elderly woman bedridden due to health issues.

The donation was presented by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited Fatimah at her home in Semambu, Pahang.

Ahmad Farhan noted that although her body is frail, her eyes and smile reflect remarkable resilience.

He added that she shared her simple life story, and now her days are filled with prayer and patience in facing her trials.

The political secretary stated that he presented cash assistance and a food basket as a token of the government’s care and concern on behalf of the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that more importantly, this visit is to show her that she is not forgotten.

Ahmad Farhan also prayed that Allah SWT grants Fatimah good health, strength and peace.

He shared these sentiments in a Facebook post that was also shared by the Prime Minister today. – Bernama