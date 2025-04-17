KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 – PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), the global fluids and lubricants arm of energy giant PETRONAS, and Quaker Houghton, the global leader in industrial process fluids, have announced a strategic partnership that strengthens their commitment to providing proven products, solutions and services for key industrial sectors in Malaysia and India.

Leveraging the product portfolio and geographic market position for both companies, PETRONAS Lubricants International and Quaker Houghton will provide an expanded range of industrial solutions for customers.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2025, PLI will be the exclusive distributor of Quaker Houghton’s broad portfolio of world-class metalworking fluids to customers in the transportation and industrial end markets in Malaysia. In India, Quaker Houghton will offer PLI’s range of high-performance maintenance lubricants and industrial fluids to its steel mill customers.

Domenico Ciaglia, Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants International, commented on the partnership, “PLI is committed to building long-term alliances that will provide greater product availability and service quality for our customers, thus strengthening our position as the partner of choice in global industrial lubricants. We believe that the team at Quaker Houghton shares our vision on being future-focused, and they are uniquely positioned to unlock opportunities with us, both in terms of reaching new markets and in being the partner we need to lead the industry into a new era of effective, sustainable service.”

Quaker Houghton’s EVP, Global Specialty and Chief Growth Officer, Jeewat Bijlani, remarked, “Asia is one of our key markets, and this partnership enables us to provide Quaker Houghton metalworking fluids to a greater number of customers. PETRONAS Lubricants International has the proven experience, reputation, and channels to support the customer requirements and expand our reach in Malaysia.”

This strategic partnership reinforces the companies’ shared vision of driving industrial solutions excellence while meeting the evolving needs of modern manufacturing. PETRONAS Lubricants International and Quaker Houghton will partner and set new standards in performance for industrial applications.

