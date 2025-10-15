Hakim Danish to set 2025 Moto3 Malaysia GP target after free practice

YOUNG Malaysian rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli is resisting the urge to set targets ahead of his Moto3 debut in the 2025 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The wild card entrant for AEON Credit SIC Racing MSI said he still had room to improve after recent testing.

“I am not setting any target as I am still new in this category and have never raced it before,“ he said at the team and machine launch.

The 18-year-old will measure his performance after completing Free Practice 1 on Friday, October 24.

Hakim Danish recently became the first Malaysian to finish a Red Bull Rookies Cup season in the top three groups, taking third place.

He currently sits ninth in the 2025 JuniorGP World Championship standings.

The young rider noted the vast difference between the faster Moto3 machine and his JuniorGP motorcycle.

He candidly accepted Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh’s challenge to become champion at Sepang International Circuit.

“It’s not impossible, I’m confident in my team and the motorcycle is very competitive, I only need to be ready,“ he added. – Bernama