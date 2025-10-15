Malaysia finalises national carbon market policy to boost low-carbon transition

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is finalising the National Carbon Market Policy to set the nation’s direction on carbon trading.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the policy outlines how Malaysia will utilise carbon pricing to support investment, innovation and low-carbon development.

He stated that together with the National Climate Change Bill, these measures strengthen Malaysia’s readiness for credible carbon markets.

Johari noted the Climate Change Bill is nearing completion and will be tabled in Parliament soon.

He emphasised that a comprehensive carbon pricing mechanism is needed to safeguard Malaysian exporters against potential green tariffs.

The minister also announced a new collaboration between the Malaysia Forest Fund and Bursa Malaysia to promote corporate adoption of forest conservation instruments.

Bursa and the fund are assessing the Forest Carbon Offset’s potential for trading on the Bursa Carbon Exchange.

Johari highlighted that Malaysia’s forests remain a critical strength while technology-based solutions also show strong potential.

He pointed to the palm oil sector’s 450 mills nationwide as presenting scalable opportunities like methane capture.

Through these initiatives, Malaysia aims to ensure carbon markets drive real climate action and attract capital.

Johari concluded that ASEAN has potential to become a global leader in climate-aligned development with the right framework. – Bernama