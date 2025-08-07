Pfizer Romania recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2025

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - Pfizer Romania has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025, a recognition that highlights its commitment to fostering a workplace culture grounded in integrity, inclusion, and employee empowerment.

The Best Places to Work program is a leading international certification that honors organizations providing exceptional employee experiences. The evaluation combines anonymous employee feedback with a comprehensive HR assessment, measuring areas such as leadership, culture, well-being, growth opportunities, and people practices.

A Workplace Defined by Purpose, Trust, and Inclusion

Pfizer Romania’s certification was driven by impressive scores across key dimensions of workplace culture. According to the internal employee survey:

• Leadership & Trust

• 94% of employees say leaders respect labor laws

• 89% believe leaders act with integrity and ethics

• 86% agree leadership communicates a clear and inspiring vision

• Culture of Inclusion

• 94% say differences (gender, ethnicity, age) do not affect how people are treated

• 90% feel their ideas and opinions are respected

• 91% say integrity is a shared value across teams

• Managerial Support

• 93% say their manager upholds ethical standards

• 90% feel supported in health and well-being

• 88% receive meaningful feedback to grow

• Engagement & Purpose

• 86% overall employee satisfaction

• 86% align with Pfizer’s commitment to social responsibility

• 83% rate HR practices as people-focused

Strong HR Practices Back the Recognition

In addition to the strong employee feedback, Pfizer Romania achieved impressive results in the HR assessment, which benchmarks the company’s practices against recognized global standards. The results reflect how closely Pfizer Romania’s approach aligns with best-in-class HR practices across multiple areas:

• 94% alignment with best practices in people-focused HR policies

• 90% alignment in leadership support and strategic direction

• 89% alignment in employee engagement initiatives

• 88% alignment in teamwork and cross-functional collaboration

• 81% alignment with best practices in benefits programs

• 73% alignment in compensation structures and fairness

• 93% alignment in community involvement and corporate social responsibility, reinforcing Pfizer’s strong commitment to societal impact

Leadership Reflections

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reinforces our belief that a successful business starts with a strong culture,“ said Mirela Iordan, General Manager of Pfizer Romania. “Our values — Courage, Equity, Excellence, and Joy — are not just words; they guide how we lead, collaborate, and deliver on our mission.”

Iulia-Rodica Mateescu, Senior Manager, People Experience, added: “We’re honored by this recognition. It reflects our ongoing efforts to create an environment where every team member feels heard, valued, and supported to grow.”

Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.