Phu Quoc prepares for APEC 2027

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - 2027 will be the third time Viet Nam has hosted APEC, following the events in Hà Nội in 2006 and Đà Nẵng in 2017. The Vietnamese government has selected the island city of Phu Quoc to host APEC 2027.

Kien Giang Province has launched and expedited investments in transportation infrastructure, including Phu Quoc Airport, An Thoi International Port and the APEC Multifunctional Complex, to welcome this hugely significant occasion. The hosting venue will accommodate high-level leaders from 21 member economies, along with thousands of delegates, international journalists and top global business executives.

Upgrading transportation infrastructure

The city will construct a 4E-class airport, including extensive upgrades to passenger and cargo terminals, VIP lounges, aircraft parking areas and runway enhancements.

Phu Quoc International Airport will expand to 1,073 hectares, extending the existing runway to 3.5km, constructing a second 3.3km-long runway and developing a new T2 international terminal, with a capacity of up to 20 million passengers, along with a VIP terminal, an apron for up to 70 positions, hangars and cargo warehouses.

Beyond air travel, upgrades will also be made to the An Thoi International Port which will be expanded to a 100-hectare scale, capable of accommodating the world’s largest cruise ships, such as the Icon of the Seas, which carries between 7,000 and 10,000 passengers.

For road transportation between Phu Quoc International Airport and the APEC Summit Convention Centre, the city will expand Provincial Road 975 and develop a new urban rail line. The APEC Avenue project will serve as a key horizontal axis connecting provincial highways (existing boulevards) to the APEC Multifunctional Complex, with a road width of 68m and a length of about 3km.

To support the city’s overall development, additional infrastructure projects will include investments in reservoirs, water treatment plants, the renovation of Duong Dong River and the construction of wastewater treatment and waste management facilities.