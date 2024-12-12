Phu Quoc - the world’s new ‘all-inclusive’ destination

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2024 - Boasting a comprehensive tourism ecosystem, Phu Quoc has been chosen by the prestigious Rixos brand to debut its concept of ‘luxury all-inclusive’ resorts in Southeast Asia. This milestone positions Pearl Island as a promising destination to attract high end visitors.

Visitors can find everything in Phu Quoc

Sun Group signed an agreement with Accor & Ennismore, a leading global hospitality management group, to bring the world-renowned luxury all-inclusive brand Rixos to Hon Thom island, Phu Quoc on December 5. It’s the Rixos’ first Southeast Asian destination.

Rixos introduces a revolutionary standard and concept in global hospitality - the ‘all-inclusive’ model. The brand’s resorts offer guests access to every personalised amenity, from accommodation to recreation, entertainment and relaxation. All are tailored to the highest standards of luxury. With a one-time package price, it is also known as a ‘worry-free vacation.’

Upon its launch, Rixos Phu Quoc is set to offer a comprehensive range of services. These include accommodation, diverse dining experiences across nearly 20 restaurants and bars and exclusive amenities such as a family-friendly beach area, multiple playgrounds, the Rixy Kids Club, swimming pools, outdoor recreational areas, fitness centres and spas.

Guests can also fully explore the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Phu Quoc, including visiting Sunset Town and Kiss Bridge, riding the world’s longest three-rope cable car, experiencing the thrills of Aquatopia Water Park at Sun World Hon Thom and taking time to catch world-class art performances.

Explaining why Phu Quoc was chosen as Rixos’ first Southeast Asian destination, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Ennismore, Gaurav Bhushan, said, “Rixos is synonymous with luxury, offering guests an unforgettable experience with its exceptional design and programming. The exclusive island of Phu Quoc is the perfect location to bring the Rixos all-inclusive experience to Asia for the first time, with its breath-taking landscape, sandy beaches and clear blue waters. As the only all-inclusive resort on the island, Rixos Phu Quoc will set a new standard inspired by local culture and Turkish influences, establishing itself as the ultimate luxury leisure escape.”

At the signing ceremony, many representatives of leading tourism brands also agree that Phu Quoc is an ideal destination to realise the potential of the ‘all-inclusive’ concept fully: “Depending on their preferences, visitors can find everything they desire in Phu Quoc.”.

CEO of KKday, Weichun Liu, a leading global online travel platform, highlighted: “Phu Quoc accommodates the luxury travel segment, family travel segment, as well as the millennial and Gen Z travel segment. I believe this is a destination you can revisit annually, with each visit offering fresh and unique experiences.”