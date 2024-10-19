Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee: Improving People’s Livelihood in Pursuit of Happiness

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 October 2024 - John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, announced his annual Policy Address (October 16), with the overarching priority of improving people’s livelihood and promoting a caring community.

“Over the past two years, my team and I have focused on economic growth and on improving people’s livelihood through development, with the well‑being of the people of Hong Kong close to our hearts,“ Mr Lee said.

Noting that housing is an issue of great public concern, the Chief Executive announced various measures, including those to support home ownership, provide more public rental housing units and improve the quality of residential spaces.

To assist homebuyers, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will relax the maximum loan-to-value ratio of property mortgage loans to 70%. The Government will also give young family applicants and one‑person applicants aged below 40 greater chance in applying for subsidised Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) flats. Mr Lee also announced detailed plans for the Government to legislate for a regulatory regime on the renting of subdivided units.

Meanwhile, the total supply of public housing units in the next five years will reach 189,000 units, and the waiting time for Public Rental Housing units will be reduced from the current 5.5 years to 4.5 years in 2026‑27.

“I attach great importance to building a harmonious and stable community, one that is caring and inclusive, providing targeted assistance to the underprivileged and families in need,“ Mr Lee said.

The Chief Executive announced that the total number of vouchers under the Residential Care Service Voucher Scheme for the Elderly will be increased by 20% to 6,000. This will allow more frail elderly persons to be admitted to Residential Care Homes for the Elderly (RCHEs) of their choice and receive subsidised care services without waiting.

For people choosing to retire in Mainland China, the Government will enhance the Residential Care Services Scheme in Guangdong Province to provide more choices and support for elderly persons who opt to stay in care homes in the province, including sharing part of the medical expenses of the participants. A three-year pilot scheme will be launched next year to subsidise elderly recipients of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance to reside in designated residential care homes in Guangdong. Under the scheme, each eligible elderly person will receive a monthly subsidy of HK$5,000, subject to a quota of 1,000.