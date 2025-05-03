Primech AI Launches Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Initiative with Chinachem Group Partnership

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2025 - Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (”Primech AI”) or (the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Robotics as a Service (RaaS) business line, revolutionizing the cleaning solutions industry. This strategic initiative addresses critical industry challenges including labor shortages, hygiene standards, and operational costs through proprietary AI-driven technology.

As part of this global expansion strategy, Primech AI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CCG Property Services, a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s leading property developer Chinachem Group, to deploy HYTRON, an AI-powered fully automated toilet cleaning robot, in selected facilities managed by CCG Property Services in Hong Kong.

The deployment of HYTRON marks the initial phase of Primech AI’s bold initiative to roll out 300 cleaning robots across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai. This expansion reinforces the company’s position as a technology leader in autonomous cleaning solutions for facility services and sanitation.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our global expansion of our Robotics as a Service solution,“ said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “While our cleaning services continue to serve the Singapore market, we are extending the Raas business model making it accessible internationally, beginning with this strategic partnership in Hong Kong’s premier property portfolio.”

Under the two-year MoU, Primech AI will supply and install HYTRON robots in designated facilities, including the iconic Nina Tower 1, with comprehensive maintenance, technical support, and staff training. CCG Property Services will integrate the robots into daily operations, showcasing HYTRON’s capabilities in elevating cleanliness standards and operational efficiency.

Primech AI envisions a long-term expansion of HYTRON into additional global markets, including Australia, Europe, and the United States, bringing cutting-edge cleaning solutions to more regions worldwide. Beyond this initial deployment, the company also plans to extend its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering to these markets, further enhancing accessibility of its advanced cleaning technology on a global scale.

“Beyond advancing automation in the traditional cleaning industry, this deployment marks a significant milestone for Primech Holdings Limited. It demonstrates our ability to expand internationally and provide cutting-edge cleaning solutions across borders. By working with esteemed partners like Chinachem Group and CCG Property Services, we are proving that our technology is not only effective but also scalable on a global level. This is just the beginning of our vision to redefine commercial cleaning through AI and robotics.” said Kin Wai Ho, CEO of Primech Holdings Limited. This initiative underscores Primech Holdings’ commitment to transforming the cleaning industry through advanced technology while expanding its global footprint beyond its traditional Singapore base.

Primech AI’s self-developed HYTRON bathroom cleaning robot is integrated with advanced NVIDIA technology. The latest HYTRON model incorporated the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super, a state-of-the-art System-on-Module (SoM) designed for robust edge AI and robotics applications. The HYTRON robot also uses a suite of NVIDIA software, including CUDA, CuDNN, TensorRT, and NVIDIA Driver, to optimize its AI capabilities. This combination of hardware and software allows HYTRON to deliver superior processing speed, efficiency, and reliability in its cleaning tasks.

https://primech.ai/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/primech-ai/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557637859212

https://www.instagram.com/Primech.AI

Hashtag: #PrimechHoldings #PrimechAI #Technology #Robotics #HYTRON #BathroomCleaningRobot #AI #Ninatower #Nvidia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.