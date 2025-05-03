MALAYSIA is a beautifully diverse country, and one thing that unites us is our willingness to help one another—especially in times of need.

This was recently captured in a heartwarming TikTok video that went viral, showing a Chinese man stepping up to support a struggling young vendor.

Not only did he buy all the vendor’s food, but he also helped secure his stall canopy during a windy day.

In the two-minute clip, TikTok user @abangroni2024 visits a small roadside stall where a young Malay man is seen selling nasi goreng kunyit.

Witnessing the man struggling to hold down his canopy against strong winds, @abangroni2024 decides to step in with a generous offer.

Feeling bad for the vendor, he tells him, “Never mind, I’ll buy everything. You can start packing the food, and I’ll hold down the canopy for you.”

Beyond just purchasing the food, @abangroni2024 physically helps keep the stall steady, ensuring the vendor can pack the meals without worry.

Having once owned a dragon fruit stall himself, @abangroni2024 shared that he understands the struggles of small business owners, especially when dealing with unpredictable weather.

“The wind is strong today. Let’s support this brother in finishing his sales. Come on, let’s follow!” he wrote in his caption.

The touching gesture resonated with many Malaysians, with the video amassing over 200 comments filled with gratitude and praise.

One user, @princekirhu, commented: “That’s right.

“Don’t criticise other people’s religions—all faiths teach kindness. That’s why the hearts of Chinese, Indians, and everyone else are good. Thank you, brother, for helping this young man. God bless.”

Another user, @nicelady533, shared their thoughts: “It’s heartbreaking to see. Strong winds, rain approaching, and so much food still left.

“Alhamdulillah, a kind-hearted person stepped in to buy everything. May both be blessed with abundant sustenance.”

Meanwhile, @uncle..cha praised the selflessness displayed: “Even though we have different religions, races, and backgrounds, your heart is truly the best, brother. Salute to you!”