GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has approved the payment of Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 to state civil servants in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year.

The Penang Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement today, announced that the payment will be made starting March 19.

According to the statement, the BKK, involving an estimated RM7.81 million, will be paid to 7,066 civil servants.

“This (BKK) is in appreciation to all state civil servants for their unwavering contributions and commitment in realising the 2030 Penang Vision, which is a Family-focused Green and Smart State to Inspire the Nation,“ it said.

It said BKK payment of RM300 will also be given to supervisors, teachers and staff of the Quran and Fardu Ain Classes (KAFA), religious primary schools (SRAR), religious secondary schools (SMAR), government-aided religious schools (SABK), tahfiz, pondok, Islamic kindergarten (TADIS) and Chinese private schools in Penang.

The financial assistance is also extended to state statutory bodies and local government authorities (PBT) subject to their respective financial capabilities, it said.