Prince Holding Group Wins Silver Stevie for Chen Zhi Scholarship, Advancing Educational Access in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - Prince Holding Group has received a Silver Stevie® Award in the Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility category at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, recognizing its efforts to expand educational opportunities in a country where fewer than one in five young people pursue higher education.

The Chen Zhi Scholarship Program, now in its fourth year, represents a seven-year, $2 million commitment championed by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, chairman of Prince Holding Group. The initiative addresses a critical gap in Cambodia’s educational infrastructure, where only 17.9 percent of youth access tertiary education.

This is the second consecutive year Prince Holding Group has been recognized in this category, underscoring the program’s growing influence on Cambodia’s educational landscape. The 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted more than 1,000 entries from 29 markets across the region.

“This international recognition for the Chen Zhi Scholarship reflects our belief in education’s transformative power,“ said Gabriel Tan, chief communications officer of Prince Holding Group. “The award reinforces our commitment to reaching students in communities where opportunity has historically been limited.”

In 2024, the scholarship selected 100 students from more than 1,900 applicants across multiple provinces. Beyond financial support, recipients participate in specialized workshops on artificial intelligence, public speaking, and financial literacy while gaining internship opportunities with over 50 partner companies of Prince Holding Group.

The program represents a significant private sector intervention in Cambodia’s education system, which continues to rebuild following decades of conflict and underinvestment. By providing 400 students with comprehensive support including mentorship and skills development, the initiative addresses both immediate educational needs and longer-term workforce development challenges.

Administered by Prince Foundation, the Group’s philanthropic arm, in collaboration with Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, the program aligns with national priorities to expand educational access and develop skilled professionals who can contribute to Cambodia’s economic diversification and growth.

The Stevie Awards, considered premier business honors globally, have recognized excellence in the Asia-Pacific region for over a decade. This year’s winners include organizations from 23 markets, including Cambodia, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam.