PROPEL with Singlife Champions Excellence in Financial Advisory as Sponsor of 10th Asia Trusted Life Agents & Advisers Awards 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2025 - PROPEL with Singlife, the one-stop shared services hub for financial advisory firms, proudly announces its sponsorship of the 10th Asia Trusted Life Agents & Advisers Awards 2025 (”the Awards”). Organised by Asia Insurance Review and Asia Advisers Network, the Awards celebrate excellence, leadership, and innovation among life insurance agents and financial adviser representatives across Asia Pacific.

In addition, the first-in-market shared services centre based in Singapore is also the Title Sponsor of the “Insurance Agency Leader of the Year” category, which recognises agency leaders in 2024 who have demonstrated exceptional group production and recruitment, strong leadership qualities, and a commitment to professionalism and service to the industry.

A total of 50 finalists have been revealed for this year’s Awards, representing 13 markets and 47 companies across the region. The finalists were shortlisted by an expert panel of 15 judges, comprising CEOs, association heads, and industry experts, including Mr Steven Ong, CEO of PROPEL.

Sheela Suppiah, CEO of Asia Insurance Review and Asia Advisers Network, said: “This year, as we celebrate the 10-year milestone of these awards, we are truly excited to have PROPEL with Singlife on board as a partner. The synergy between their commitment to promote empowerment of the financial advisory industry go hand in hand perfectly with what the awards stand for. We look forward to working with PROPEL towards the common goal of pushing excellence for agents.”

Through supporting the Awards, PROPEL champions values that align closely with its mission to empower financial advisory firms to thrive, and reaffirms its commitment to promoting the transformation of the financial advisory industry.

Steven Ong, CEO of PROPEL with Singlife, said: “PROPEL offers essential tools for FA firms to simplify and smoothen their middle-to-back-office operations so that they can focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to their clients and scaling their businesses. We are proud to put our name behind the Asia Trusted Life Agents & Advisers Awards, celebrating the industry’s best, who raise the bar and inspire others to reach new heights of excellence.”

PROPEL’s integrated platform offers financial advisory firms a one-stop solution for their business needs, including financial needs analysis, new business registration, commission management, and seamless middle-to-back-office support. By streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, PROPEL enables firms – from start-ups to those already well-established – to scale their businesses and meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Additionally, PROPEL supports advisers aspiring to start their own firms through its consultancy services, providing them with industry knowledge to navigate the regulatory and compliance framework, allowing them to come out of the tied agency model with confidence to start their own firms and offer their customers a wider range of financial solutions.

Since its official launch in January this year, PROPEL has onboarded around 1,000 financial adviser representatives from some 10 firms, as it plays its part in promoting more autonomy for advisers, and choice for consumers. Its goal is to surpass 3,000 advisers and 20 FA firms by 2029.

The financial advisory industry is undergoing rapid transformation, with consumers demanding more personalised, independent advice. PROPEL is at the forefront of this shift, providing firms with the tools and support they need to adapt, grow, and thrive in a dynamic market.

The 10th Asia Trusted Life Agents & Advisors Awards ceremony will take place on 19 August 2025 at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay in Singapore.

To learn more about how PROPEL helps FA firms scale their businesses effectively, visit singlife.com/en/propel.

