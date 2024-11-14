Prudential expands preferred healthcare network in partnership with Icon Cancer Centre

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2024 - Prudential plc (”Prudential”) and Icon Cancer Centre Singapore (”Icon”) today announced a partnership that will provide Prudential’s health customers in Singapore and Indonesia access to outpatient cancer treatment, on a cashless basis[1], at Icon’s clinics in Singapore.

Treatments that are covered include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy and surgical oncology*. In addition to prescribed cancer drugs, Icon’s clinics can provide Prudential customers with access to a team of leading oncologists and haematologists. Customers based in Singapore can also make use of Icon’s diagnostic screening facility. Prudential’s customers in Indonesia who wish to receive their treatment overseas can choose any preferred clinic from the Icon Cancer Centre network in Singapore without having to pay out of pocket.

In Southeast Asia, more than 2.3 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year1. In Singapore, cancer incidence rates have risen by almost 28 per cent over the last 50 years2. For Indonesia, the same trend is observed with a 17 per cent increase of new diagnoses from 2020 to 20223.

“At Prudential, our focus is on providing affordable access to quality care for our customers. Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be life-changing and overwhelming, and questions about where to seek treatment and its cost only add to patients’ anxiety. Integrating Icon into Prudential’s preferred partnership network enables our customers to easily access a specialist cancer centre with proven expertise in treating many types of cancers without having to pay out of pocket,“ said Arjan Toor, CEO, Health at Prudential plc.

“We have launched this partnership for the benefit of our customers in Singapore and Indonesia, two priority markets for our Health business, where we see growing demand for health insurance as well as an increasing volume of medical claims. We are looking to extend this access to other markets so more of our customers can benefit from high-quality cancer care,“ said Toor.

“Icon is pleased to partner with Prudential to enhance access to high-quality cancer care, diagnosis, and treatment. Together, we are dedicated to making a lasting impact on cancer care and improving outcomes for patients. This partnership will help ease the burden for patients and their families, relieving some of the stress that comes with a cancer diagnosis and allowing them to focus on their treatment and wellbeing,“ said Serena Wee, CEO, Icon Cancer Centre – ASEAN.

[1] In Singapore, customers holding the PRUExtra Premier, PRUExtra Premier CoPay and PRUExtra Preferred CoPay plans are eligible under PRUPanel Connect (PPC) for cashless medical services at Icon through an enhanced electronic letter of guarantee or pre-authorisation.

For terms and conditions, click here: PRUPanel Connect Terms & Conditions | Prudential Singapore

Notes:

*Diagnostics, drugs, and other services unrelated to outpatient chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment will require payment at Icon Cancer Centre.

1. World Health Organisation

2. National Registry of Diseases Office

3. 2020 World Health Organisation Cancer Country Profile and 2022 World Health Organisation Indonesia Factsheet