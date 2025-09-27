Heart disease increasingly affecting younger Malaysians

PETALING JAYA: Once seen as an illness of the elderly, heart disease is now affecting Malaysians in their 30s and 40s or those even younger, doctors warn ahead of World Heart Day on Monday.

Pantai Hospital consultant cardiologist Dr Muhammad Imran Abdul Hafidz said the trend is deeply worrying, with younger patients turning up suffering from blocked arteries.

“Our modern lifestyle has made heart disease a young person’s illness,” he told theSun.

“The main causes are poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, stress, obesity and the early onset of diabetes and high cholesterol. Vaping, irregular sleep and long working hours only add to the problem.”

He said the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023 found that one in three Malaysian adults has hypertension, one in three has high cholesterol and one in five lives with diabetes.

“Yet more than half remain undiagnosed, although I suspect these numbers are an underestimation.”

Muhammad Imran cautioned against the common but dangerous belief that “no symptoms” means “no problem”.

“Many think they’re fine simply because they feel well. Unfortunately, this is a dangerous misconception. These conditions are silent for years, and by the time symptoms appear, the heart, brain or kidneys may already be damaged.”

He said too often, patients only seek help after suffering a heart attack or stroke.

“Screening is delayed because people fear bad news, are too busy and think they’re too young. Some worry about costs. But by the time they reach us, the disease is advanced and the chance for prevention is gone.

“Even small, everyday habits silently raise long-term risks.

“Sugary drinks, constant snacking, long hours of sitting, poor sleep and unmanaged stress all contribute. Skipping annual check-ups or stopping medications too soon also worsens risks.

“Don’t wait for symptoms. Know your numbers – your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

“Heart disease is largely preventable but only if we act early. Prevention remains the best treatment.”

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh said while lifestyle choices are crucial, systemic gaps also fuel the nation’s heart disease crisis.

“Treatment is highly subsidised in the public system, so people often take their health for granted.

“At the same time, some face barriers such as cost, distance or long waits at overburdened clinics.

“Others are reluctant to seek care or don’t stick to their medication even after being diagnosed.”

She called for affordable access to healthy food and more workplace, school and community-based physical activity programmes.

“Controlling sweetened foods and drinks is critical. Taxes, restrictions and bans could help curb unhealthy consumption and reduce non-communicable diseases.

“Pollution and microplastics worsen health risks. Air quality and particulate matter must be controlled.

“Influencers and content creators on TikTok, Facebook and X should also use their reach to spread health awareness.

“Malaysians are fortunate to have food abundance but this becomes harmful when it’s not balanced with exercise. More efforts are needed to promote optimal body weight and healthy living.”